Self-medication Can be Dangerous in Fistula; All You Need to Know

Self-medication is risky as it aggravates health problems, Dr Arshad Ahmad, one of the speakers at the 48th annual conference of the UP chapter of the Association of Surgeons of India, said. Self-medication might be a good choice for fever and cough but for chronic diseases, doctors’ recommendation is important, especially for Fistula.

To quote MedlinePlus, “Fistula is an abnormal connection between two body parts, such as an organ or blood vessel and another structure.” These Fistulas are the results of an injury, surgery, inflammation, and injection. These connections can develop anywhere between an intestine and the skin, between the vagina and the rectum, and in other places. The most observable location for a fistula is around the anus.

As per The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates, every year 50,000-100,000 new cases of fistulas are added globally. In countries like Africa, obstetric fistulas remain unaddressed due to a lack of obstetric care. Dr Arshad said, “Because of self-medication the fistula gets complex and then major surgery is required to treat it. Piles and fissures are lifestyle diseases but those having suffered with them have a higher chance of getting troubled with fistula.”

Sometimes, because of the stigma, patients don’t undergo surgery but Dr Arshad says 70 percent of the cases do not require surgery.

Symptoms of Fistula

Constant urge of urination or urine leakage from the vagina

Irresistible irritation in the external female genital organs

Frequent urinary tract infections

Leakage of gas or feces into the vagina

Fluid drainage from the vagina

Nausea, and Diarrhea

Abdominal pain

Treatment

Patients should seek the help of gynaecologists, urogynecologists, or colorectal surgeons. There are various ways like surgery, pharmaceutical and non-invasive treatments for fistulas depending upon the size.

