Seoul to The Demilitarised Zone, Tourists Spots You Can't Miss in South Korea

South Korea has become a popular tourist destination in recent years. Korean entertainment and romantic K-dramas have been stealing our hearts, all thanks to the BTS boy band featuring the handsome Jung Kook, V, and Jimin as well as some popular television shows and movies like Squid Game, Crash Landing on You, and Extracurricular. As Korean culture is slowly expanding its influence all over the world, travel enthusiasts and K-drama freaks are packing their bags to experience the beauty of South Korea.

If you are also keen on visiting the Land of the Morning Calm, then do include these 5 amazing tourist spots to your checklist.

Top Showsha Video

Seoul

Seoul is the bustling capital of South Korea, brimming with never-ending enthusiasm and vibrance. Housing some of the most brilliant modern architectural designs, beautifully-decorated parks, and shiny promenades, Seoul is the place that will liven you up in no time. Not to forget, the capital city is also famous for its mouth-watering restaurants and fashionable boutiques.

Busan

If you love to watch films, then you ought to visit South Korea’s second-largest city, that is Busan. Known for celebrating the largest International Film Festival, Busan is dotted with high-rise skyscrapers, mighty mountains, sandy beaches, and majestic Buddhist temples that are a sight for sore eyes. Food aficionados can also relish the delicious seafood here.

Jeju Island

Those who love to soak in the natural beauty must visit Jeju Island. The place is a haven for tourists looking for some tranquillity. Marked with sparkly white beaches, encircled by pine trees, lava caves, and breathtaking lush green gardens, Jeju Island is the perfect place to spend some quiet time with your partner or family.

Gyeongju

Dive into the rich traditions and culture of South Korea by paying a visit to Gyeongju. The charming city boasts some world heritage sites and monuments like UNESCO, the National Museum, and the Bulguksa temple housing some of the most ancient artefacts, giving you a sneak peek into South Korea’s rich cultural heritage.

The Korean Demilitarized Zone

People who are keen to learn more about the history of the war between North and South Korea should visit the Korean Demilitarized Zone. What’s more, you can take a sneak peek into North Korea by visiting the Observation Post. Feel the thrill as you explore the depths of the Infiltration Tunnel or visit the Joint Security Area with a guide by your side to take you through the rich history of the country.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here