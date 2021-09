September 2021 Festivals Calendar: Bank Holidays, Cricket Matches, IPL 2021 & More; Here's Your Day-to-day Guide to the Month Ahead

The festival season continues in September with Jain festival Paryushan, 10-day Ganpati Chaturthi, Hartalika Teej and not to forget, the Vishwakarma Puja. The month will start on a healthy note with National Nutrition Week focusing on a continued efforts to address malnutrition in the country which is expected to worsen as a result of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

September will also witness International Literacy Day, Engineer’s Day, the International Equal Pay Day, World Bamboo Day and of course, Grandparents’ Day and the International Daughters Day. World Tourism Day will bring back focus on the sector which has been hit hard by the pandemic. The month also marks the 20th anniversary of the deadliest terrorist attacks on U.S. soil on 11 September, 2001 claiming lives of nearly 2,750 people.

September 28 will mark the 5th anniversary of the Surgical Strike Day to honour the memory of 19 soldiers killed in the Uri attack.

Banks across India will be shut for 12 days in September on account of different holidays across various states. This list of 12 holidays also includes the official holidays of second and fourth Saturdays, and Sundays.

One of the biggest T20 Cricket Extravaganza around the world, the Indian Premier League, gets underway this month. With series tied at 1-1-, India will take on England in the series decider last two Test at The Oval and Manchester.

All eyes will also be on the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games that comes to end on September 5. Formula One lovers can enjoy the zip, zap and zoom of the Heineken Dutch Grand Prix, the Heineken Gran Premio D’Italia and VTB Russian Grand Prix.Apart from these, there are a more events to look forward to in September. Check out full list to make sure you don’t miss out on any of the event.

SEPTEMBER 1

National Nutrition Week

Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 1st T20, Mirpur (Bangladesh)

Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 1st ODI, Hambantota (Sri Lanka)

Ireland vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20, Bready (Ireland)

SEPTEMBER 2

India vs England, 4th Test, Kennington Oval, London

World Coconut Day

Sri Lanka vs South Africa, 1st ODI, R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Ireland vs Zimbabwe, 4th T20, Bready Cricket Club, Bready

SEPTEMBER 3

Formula 1 Heineken Dutch Grand Prix 2021 (September 3 to 5)

Skyscraper Day

Aja Ekadashi

Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 2nd T20, Mirpur

Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI, Hambantota

SEPTEMBER 4

Pradosh Vrat

Sri Lanka vs South Africa, 2nd ODI, Colombo

Ireland vs Zimbabwe, 5th T20, Bready

SEPTEMBER 5

Teachers’ Day

Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games ends

Masik Shivaratri

International Day of Charity

Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 3rd T20, Mirpur

Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI, Hambantota

SEPTEMBER 6

Pithori Amavasya

SEPTEMBER 7

International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies

Pola

Amavasya

Sri Lanka vs South Africa, 3rd ODI, Colombo

SEPTEMBER 8

International Literacy Day

World Physical Therapy Day

Muharram Ends

Chandra Darshan

Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 4th T20, Mirpur

Ireland vs Zimbabwe, 1st ODI, Belfast

BANK HOLIDAY: Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva (Guwahati); Parkash Utsav Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji (Punjab)

SEPTEMBER 9

International Day to Protect Education from Attack

Hartalika Teej

Varaha Jayanti

BANK HOLIDAY: Haritalika Teej (Gangtok, Chandigarh)

SEPTEMBER 10

Ganesh Chaturthi Vrat

India vs England, 5th Test, Old Trafford, Manchester

Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 5th T20, Mirpur

Ireland vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI, Belfast

Sri Lanka vs South Africa, 1st T20, Colombo

World Suicide Prevention Day

Formula 1 Heineken Gran Premio D’Italia 2021 (September 10 to 12)

BANK HOLIDAY: Ganesh Chaturthi/Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Vinayakar Chathurthi/Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata (Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji)

SEPTEMBER 11

20th anniversary of the deadliest terrorist attacks on U.S. soil on 11 September, 2001

National Forest Martyrs Day

World First Aid Day

Shasti

BANK HOLIDAY: Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd day)(Panaji); Nuakhai (Odisha)

SEPTEMBER 12

Grandparents’ Day

United Nations Day for South-South Cooperation

Sri Lanka vs South Africa, 2nd T20, Colombo

SEPTEMBER 13

Durva Ashtami

Somvar Vrat

Mahalakshmi Vrat

Gauri Puja

Ireland vs Zimbabwe, 3rd ODI, Belfast

SEPTEMBER 14

Hindi Day

Radha Ashtami

Durga Ashtami Vrat

Gauri Visarjan

Sri Lanka vs South Africa, 3rd T20, Colombo

SEPTEMBER 15

Engineer’s Day

International Day of Democracy

Caribbean Premier League 2021 Final

Scotland vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20, Edinburgh

SEPTEMBER 16

International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer

BANK HOLIDAY: Ramdev Jayanti and Teja Dashmi (Rajashtan)

SEPTEMBER 17

BANK HOLIDAY: Vishwakarma Puja (Ranchi)

Vishwakarma Puja (Ranchi) World Patient Safety Day

Marathwada Liberation Day

Kanya Sankranti

Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st ODI, Rawalpindi

Scotland vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20, Edinburgh

SEPTEMBER 18

World Bamboo Day

International Equal Pay Day

International Red Panda Day (3rd Saturday)

Pradosh Vrat

SEPTEMBER 19

Indian Premier League begins: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Dubai

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Dubai Australia Women vs India Women, 1st ODI, Sydney

Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI, Rawalpindi

Scotland vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20, Edinburgh

Anant Chaturdashi

International Talk Like a Pirate Day

SEPTEMBER 20

Pitrupaksha

IPL: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Abu Dhabi

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Abu Dhabi Purnima

Satyanarayan Puja

BANK HOLIDAY: Indrajatra (Gangtok)

SEPTEMBER 21

IPL: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Dubai

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Dubai World Alzheimer’s Day

International Day of Peace

Pakistan vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI, Rawalpindi

BANK HOLIDAY: Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day (Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram)

SEPTEMBER 22

IPL : Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Dubai

: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Dubai Australia Women vs India Women, 2nd ODI, Melbourne

World Rose Day (welfare of cancer patients)

Guru Nanak death anniversary

SEPTEMBER 23

IPL : Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Abu Dhabi

: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Abu Dhabi International Day of Sign Languages

BANK HOLIDAY: Heroes’ Martyrdom Day (Haryana)

SEPTEMBER 24

IPL : Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, Sharjah

: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, Sharjah Australia Women vs India Women, 3rd ODI, Melbourne

NSS Day

Sankashti Chaturthi

Formula 1 VTB Russian Grand Prix 2021 (September 24 to 26)

SEPTEMBER 25

World Pharmacists Day

Antyodaya Diwas

World Rhino Day

IPL: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, Khulna

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, Khulna IPL : Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings, Sharjah

: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings, Sharjah Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st T20, Lahore

SEPTEMBER 26

International Daughters Day

World Contraception Day

World Rivers Day (4th Sunday of Sept)

International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons

World Environmental Health Day

IPL: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Abu Dhabi

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Abu Dhabi IPL: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, Dubai

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, Dubai Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd T20, Lahore

WWE Extreme Rules 2021

SEPTEMBER 27

World Tourism Day

Rohini Vrat

IPL: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, Dubai

SEPTEMBER 28

Surgical strike day

Bhagat Singh Ji Jayanti

Mahalakshmi Vrat Ends

International Day for Universal Access to Information

World Rabies Day

IPL: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals, Sharjah

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals, Sharjah IPL: Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, Abu Dhabi

SEPTEMBER 29

World Heart Day

International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste

Budh Ashtami Vrat

Kalashtami,

IPL: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Dubai

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Dubai Pakistan vs New Zealand, 3rd T20, Lahore

SEPTEMBER 30

International Translation Day

World Maritime Day

IPL : Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata

: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Australia Women vs India Women, Only Test, D/N W.A.C.A., Perth

Avidhava Navami

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here