Actress Shraddha Kapoor is known for her elegant sense of style. Her beautiful ethnic collection is something we would love to steal. If you have been looking for some saree inspiration for the ongoing festivals and wedding season, let’s dive into the actress’ wardrobe, which is an ideal blend of vibrant colours, heavy designer sarees, shimmery sequins and traditional prints. Have a look at her Instagram gallery!

Shraddha is seen wearing a sage green-coloured beautiful frill saree in this one, pairing it with a crop top design blouse. The floral prints and unique silhouette of the saree will help you achieve an elegant look. To amp up her ensemble, Shraddha accessorised her outfit with a chunky oxidised silver necklace and earrings, traditional silver bangles and maang tika, along with loose mermaid tresses and a nude make-up look.

If you are thinking of carrying a designer saree for wedding functions, then check out this look by Shraddha. She is looking gorgeous in this simple saree with a heavy embroidery blouse. The pastel pink-coloured organza saree features an embroidered border with shimmery sequin work and a full-sleeve high-neck floral design blouse. To complete her look, Shraddha opted for nude make-up with pink hues, hoop earrings and sleek straight hair. This saree will be perfect for any occasion.

Bright and multicoloured sarees are a must-have in every woman’s wardrobe, as these look stylish and vibrant on every occasion. Get inspired with Shraddha’s fiery orange hand block printed bandhani saree. The vibrant and flowy fabric is made of crepe and creates a beautiful contrast between the shades of red, pink, orange and yellow. Style the saree with chunky earrings and beaded bracelets.

Do you like to experiment with different styles of draping sarees? Then you might like this unique draping style of Shraddha’s. The actress has styled the maroon saree as a gown, pairing it with a golden waistband and high heels. To complete her ensemble, she wore a traditional choker jewellery set.

Shraddha Kapoor’s plain red-coloured chiffon saree in an all-new style is looking simply beautiful on her. She matched her saree with an ethnic blouse. To finish her look, Shraddha paired her outfit with statement earrings, kadas and a silver maang tika.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here