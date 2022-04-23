Serve Your Guests These Kerala Parathas in Dinner Next. Ingredients and Recipe

You must have tasted a variety of parathas but there is something about the taste of Kerala Paratha that hits different. This paratha recipe will make your guests lick their fingers. Instead of roti or plain parathas, serve them Kerala Paratha.

If you have not tried the recipe of this Kerala Paratha yet, don’t worry we are here to help you. Today we will be sharing a very simple way of making it.

Ingredients for Kerala Paratha

Maida – 2 cups

Ghee – 3 tbsp

Ajwain – 1 tsp

Salt – as per taste

How to make Kerala Paratha:

First, put all-purpose flour in a vessel after sifting it.

After this, add celery, ghee and salt as per taste and mix it well.

After this, knead the dough by adding water little by little. Take care that the dough should not be too soft.

When the dough is kneaded, cover it with a cloth and keep it aside for 20 minutes.

After the stipulated time take the dough and knead it once more.

After this, make small balls of equal proportion of the dough and keep them.

Now take a ball and roll it out like a thin roti.

After this, take another dough and roll it on this roti and roll it too.

After this, roll the roti by folding it lengthwise.

Now roll it into a circle and keep wrapping it.

Now flatten the dough and press it and roll it to prepare a round paratha.

Now take a nonstick pan/Tawa and keep it to heat on medium flame.

Once the tawa becomes hot, put a spoonful of ghee on it and spread it all around.

Put the paratha on it and apply ghee on the top layer of the paratha as well.

Once the Paratha is cooked from one side, turn the paratha over and cook it from the other side.

Keep it on the flame until it becomes golden brown from both sides.

Now take it out on a plate separately.

Similarly, make parathas from all the balls and your delicious Kerala Parathas are ready for dinner. Serve it with any vegetable or maybe raita.

