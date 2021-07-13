Seven Superfoods Men Should Not Ignore

To complete various types of work, men need massive energy and arguably more than women. There are certain things that they should consume every day. Let’s have a look at a few superfoods which will make men more energetic.

Spinach

Green leafy vegetables are good for everyone, let alone men. Eating spinach has many benefits. The green leaves keep the heart healthy by improving the blood circulation in the body. However, it is not necessary to eat spinach as a vegetable only. You can even mix it in your protein shake.

Almonds

Almonds are rich in magnesium, which is a mineral that is not in abundance in men’s bodies. People who consume almonds on a daily basis have a better functioning heart.

Curd

Curd is rich in calcium which makes the bones strong. Fruits mixed with curd serve a better purpose as more nutrients can be derived from that. Fruits in curd can be a replacement for sugar.

Potatoes

Due to a low-carb diet, many people avoid the consumption of potatoes. However, it is a misconception that carbs are bad for athletes. Potatoes are a good source of energy and involving them in the daily diet can have massive benefits. Benefits of potatoes don’t just stop there. Potatoes are rich in Vitamin C and have more potassium than what is found in bananas.

Whole grains

Men should eat whole grains every day. Whole grains are beneficial for the body in countless ways. They also provide extra energy.

Watermelon

Watermelon contains a good amount of lycopene which helps in protecting men from prostate cancer. People, who consume watermelon in the summer, easily fight off dehydration. Constipation can also be cured by eating watermelons regularly.

Citrulline found in the fruit keeps blood vessels healthy, which reduces the problem of erectile dysfunction and increases sex drive in men.

