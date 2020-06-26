5 Tips to Ensure Safe Sex During Pregnancy

Can the very thing that led to you getting pregnant actually endanger your pregnancy? This question might have popped into your or your partner’s head if you both have been wondering whether or not to have sex during your pregnancy. And while your imagination and fears about the well-being of your unborn baby might indicate otherwise, medical opinion actually deems sex during pregnancy both safe and normal.

A study published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal in 2011 says that women who have low-risk pregnancies, i.e. who do not have placenta praevia or an increased risk of preterm labour, can have sex during pregnancy without any complications arising from it. Another study in the British Journal of General Practice in 2012 recommends doctors to reassure pregnant women that having sex during pregnancy will not cause a miscarriage - which is also a common misconception.

So, sex during pregnancy is safe. What you need to do is keep the following things in mind:

1. Libido shifts

Simply because you can have sex doesn’t mean you’d want to. Female hormones usually spike up during pregnancy, the body pumps a lot more blood, you grow a new organ called the placenta, and a number of discomforting - often painful - symptoms show up. This can negatively affect your sex drive, and that’s fine because there are other ways to be intimate than just through sex.

2. Protection is a must

Pregnant women are growing a life inside them, which suppresses their own immune systems, making them more susceptible to infections. All pregnant women are recommended regular screenings for urinary tract infections (UTIs), bacterial vaginosis, hepatitis and sexually transmitted infections (STIs). It’s therefore vital that you always use condoms and other forms of protection while having sex during pregnancy.

3. Comfort matters

A growing baby bump makes quite a few sex positions quite uncomfortable. Missionary sex is not recommended beyond the first trimester, so you might want to try a few different positions to see which ones are most comfortable. Try spooning, cowgirl, reverse cowgirl, doggy style and side-by-side positions. If penetrative sex gives you stress then oral sex and mutual masturbation are better options for you.

4. Oral sex safety

Oral sex is considered to be safe during pregnancy, and it also allays the fears you might have about penetrative sex. But you have to ensure that there are no infections that can be passed on. Also, remember that blowing into the vagina during sex can be dangerous as it can cause an air embolism or blockage in the blood vessel - which can potentially be fatal for your baby.

5. Know when to stop

If you experience vaginal bleeding, amniotic fluid leak, have a weak cervix or placenta praevia, you should abstain from sex and consult a doctor immediately. If you have a history of miscarriages or are carrying twins or multiple foetuses, then sex during pregnancy is off the table.

