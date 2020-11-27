How to Help Your Partner with a Sexual Dysfunction

Sexual dysfunction of any type, whether it’s erectile dysfunction or premature ejaculation, can be distressing and have a deep impact on your relationship. Feelings of guilt, shame and disappointment can keep someone with sexual dysfunction from getting the help they need. As a partner of someone with a sexual dysfunction, you too might experience mental distress and sexual frustration.

But what you need to remember is that sexual dysfunctions can happen, they can be treated, and it’s better to engage with this health issue head-on rather than beat around the bush because of the sensitive nature of it. Of course, it’s not going to be easy for either you or for your partner. But getting professional help and supporting each other through this health problem will help both of you improve your connection as well as your mutual health.

And if you’re in need of some guidance about how to best help your partner, you may want to try the following steps.

1. Communicate with empathy

Suffering from a sexual dysfunction can make your partner feel isolated. It’s very important that you communicate with them properly and like you always do, empathize with their predicament, and discuss how to overcome this health issue together. Offer to accompany them for their doctor’s appointments and get appointments with a sex therapist for both of you. Open dialogue, reassurance and overcoming mutual fears and frustrations is very important.

2. Relax and rediscover

Stress and anxiety may increase if you’re dealing with sexual dysfunction but it’s important that you keep both at bay as much as you can for your own benefit. Anxiety can worsen the symptoms of sexual dysfunction, so instead, try relaxing techniques with your partner. Take time out to rediscover your love and what you enjoy about each other’s company apart from sex.

3. Add positive changes

There are a number of lifestyle changes that your partner may have to introduce to overcome their sexual dysfunction. This includes quitting smoking, reducing or giving up alcohol, following a healthy diet, getting enough exercise, getting therapy and prescribed medications right, etc. Support your partner in these activities, join in where you can and set goals you can both follow through.

4. Try new things

Sex is not the end-all in a relationship and there are many other ways of expressing intimacy and enjoying each other’s company. This might be the time to explore new ways to be with each other and get playful in bed. If it’s sexual satisfaction you’re after then try mutual masturbation, manual and oral stimulation and toys or vibrators, while ensuring protection too.

5. Don’t give up

Sexual intimacy is an important part of your relationship, and a sexual dysfunction can come in the way of it. But this does not mean that you should give up on your relationship. You might have to make adjustments and restructure parts of your life but remember that sexual dysfunctions are treatable with time, patience and effort.

For more information, read our article on Erectile dysfunction.

Health articles on News18 are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health.