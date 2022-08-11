Sexual Problems That Men Should Not Shy Away From

Sexual wellness is a topic that is seldom brought to light seeking a healthy discourse. Rather, it is surrounded by taboo and the hush-hush just makes it worse. Sexual wellness is restricted to a small domain of discussion. The fact that it is related to a person’s overall being and influences both mental and physical aspects, is enough to highlight the importance of seeking professional assistance to eradicate any factor affecting one’s sexual wellness.

Here are five sexual health issues that should not be ignored and rather, treatment should be sought as soon as possible:

Performance Anxiety

Performance anxiety in bed can trigger due to multiple reasons. The concept is still blurry to people and is considered to be a physical issue. Rather, performance anxiety is a mental condition that is considered to be the leading cause of erectile dysfunction.

Erectile Dysfunction

Erectile Dysfunction occurs when one finds it difficult to get or maintain an erection. The issue, known as impotence in the common tongue, can be caused due to several arterial malfunctions or fibrosis. The issue, wrongly believed to be psychological, can be checked and treated with the right medical approach.

Premature Ejaculation

Premature ejaculation is a common issue that may occur due to reasons such as anxiety, inexperience, and long periods of abstinence. Although not a serious condition, one should seek medical attention if it occurs frequently.

Decreased Libido

Sexual activity depends equally on the mental and physical aspects of a person. Hence, apart from being physically fit, mental fitness too influences one’s sexual performance. Not being in the right state of mind is one of the major reasons for a decreased libido.

Pain Disorders

Physical discomfort or pain while indulging in sexual activity is something that requires immediate medical attention. These can include prostatitis, UTIs, genital herpes, or other skin conditions.

