Sexual Wellness: Indian Brands Helping People With Their Reproductive Health

Data by market researcher Valuates Reports suggests that the global sexual wellness market was valued at 74 billion dollars in 2019. This figure is estimated to go around 108 billion dollars by 2027. The CAGR (compound annual growth rate) would turn out to be 4.62 percent from 2021 to 2027. In India, the discussion around sexual wellness is still considered a taboo, there are a number of startups that are pushing the envelope, and contributing to the growth of this market.

PeeSafe

Peesafe is a brand that brings a range of products to promote sexual health and hygiene for women. It provides a variety of products for women to take care of their periods. In addition to this, PeeSafe has products to help with intimate hygiene, female grooming, sexual wellness and more. It has achieved a growth rate of 200 percent in revenue in the first three years of operation.

2. Bold Care

The Mumbai-based startup was founded in July 2020. Four friends Rajat Jadhav, Rahul Krishnan, Harsh Singh, and Mohit Yadav. This brand claims that it provides lab-tested products for health, hair care and daily nutrition. They started with 100 customers in their early days and have now scaled to more than 25,000 monthly users. It has clocked revenue of Rs 2.24 crore in the fiscal year 2020-21 and Rs 9 crore in Fiscal Year 2021-2022.

3. Janani

Nilay Malhotra founded Janani in 2020 with the aim of providing sexual and reproductive wellness to customers. The idea is to provide customers digital consultations with experts and proprietary nutraceuticals. The company launched a new website and a range of verticals in September 2021 which include solutions to problems related to sperm health, ovarian reserves, PCOD, lifestyle disorder and more.

4. ThatMate

Madhavi Jadhav and Nishant Neeraj launched this app in 2020 to help teenagers with sexual education and make good choices with respect to issues they face such as problems with puberty, relationships, stress, peer pressure, etcetera. It has over 8000 users and has tied up with many schools across three states.

5. Gynoveda

Rachna and Vishal Gupta founded this brand in 2019. It was launched with the aim of helping Indian women understand their reproductive and intimate health care needs and provide them with solutions accordingly. The Mumbai-based startup provides ayurvedic methods of maintaining sexual wellness and helps those suffering from PCOS, diabetic weight-gain and more in improving their physical well-being. Gynoveda has more than 22 million followers on their social media page “Circle of Sisterhood”.

