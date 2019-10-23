Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Sexy Wifey Alert: Justin Bieber Shares Unseen Picture of Hailey Baldwin from Their Wedding

On early Tuesday morning, Justin Bieber uploaded a picture of Hailey Baldwin from their rehearsal dinner.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 23, 2019, 2:43 PM IST
Sexy Wifey Alert: Justin Bieber Shares Unseen Picture of Hailey Baldwin from Their Wedding
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin. (Image: Instagram)

Singer Justin Bieber does not seem to get enough of his wife’s beauty as he has shared another gorgeous picture of Hailey Baldwin. The two tied the knot for the second time on September 30 in the presence of their friends and family.

On early Tuesday morning, Bieber uploaded a picture of Baldwin from their rehearsal dinner.

The ‘Love Yourself’ singer captioned the picture of his wife as “Sexy Wife Alert. Favourite Human Ever.” In the snap, Baldwin can be seen smiling up at Bieber as she set aboard a speedboat that took them to the dinner venue, reported by People.

In the photo, fans got another look at Baldwin’s custom made, Vivienne Westwood, off-the-shoulder mini dress. People magazine reported that the corseted ivory dress was made with organically-produced, eco-friendly and cruelty-free peace silk. Further explained by them, this silk allows the silk butterfly to live beyond the cocoon, according to the brand.

The brand said, “The special mini dress was custom-made especially for Hailey at the Vivienne Westwood London atelier,” in a statement at the time of the rehearsal dinner.

After the wedding rehearsal dinner, the love birds tied the knot again after their secret wedding a year ago.

