Shabana Azmi Helps Over 10 Lakh People With Ration and Sanitation Products

Shabana Azmi has collaborated with an NGO called Action Aid India to help more than 10 lakh people across 172 districts in 21 states

Trending Desk

Updated:April 28, 2020, 6:54 PM IST
Shabana Azmi Helps Over 10 Lakh People With Ration and Sanitation Products
Shabana Azmi

Actor Shabana Azmi has stood strong in providing relief measures to the people in need during the period of lockdown called to contain the spread of coronavirus outbreak.

The actor shared via a tweet that she has collaborated with an NGO called Action Aid India to help more than 10 lakh people across 172 districts in 21 states and one Union Territory of India with dry rations, cooked food and sanitation material.

She revealed that she was “both proud [and] thankful” with regards to the initiative. Shabana also thanked every contributor with the tweet.

Michelin star chef Vikas Khanna also tweeted to extend gratitude to the legendary actor. Over 200 quintal of dry ration was distributed to several orphanages and old age homes across 50 cities in the country, his tweet said.

Shabana retweeted the post, writing, “I hope you are less stressed now [with a hibiscus flower flower]”.

Vikas Khanna has been one of the many celebrity figures who have been working wholeheartedly during this health crisis. Apart from associating with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to deliver the necessities across corners of India, the New York City-based chef also donated 1,000 personal protective equipment (PPE) kits to Lata Mangeshkar’s family hospital Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital.

The veteran singer tweeted the news and extended their gratitude.

