Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar to Make Their Home In Khandala As Primary Residence

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi and husband, lyricist Javed Akhtar have been spending weekend at their house in Khandala.

On Sunday, Shabana posted a picture of outdoors of her Khandala home and wrote: "At Sukoon today - our home in Khandala. Its about time Javed and I decide to make this our primary home and treat the Mumbai house like our work place (sic)."

Reacting to the post, Chef Vikas Khanna commented: "One of the most beautiful trees I have seen." Veteran actress Soni Razdan commented: "Wow... so beautiful."

Javed Akhtar recently won The Richard Dawkins Award. "I am deeply honoured to receive the Richard Dawkins Award 2020. I have admired Richard Dawkins ever since I read his first book The Selfish Gene. I have since then read every book of his and The God Delusion is my absolute favourite," said Akhtar.

