Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar to Make Their Home In Khandala As Primary Residence

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi has expressed her desire to move out of her and lyricist Javed Akhtar's Mumbai residence and to make their Khandala home their primary one.

IANS

Updated:June 15, 2020, 1:57 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar to Make Their Home In Khandala As Primary Residence
Veteran actress Shabana Azmi has expressed her desire to move out of her and lyricist Javed Akhtar's Mumbai residence and to make their Khandala home their primary one.

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi and husband, lyricist Javed Akhtar have been spending weekend at their house in Khandala.

On Sunday, Shabana posted a picture of outdoors of her Khandala home and wrote: "At Sukoon today - our home in Khandala. Its about time Javed and I decide to make this our primary home and treat the Mumbai house like our work place (sic)."

Reacting to the post, Chef Vikas Khanna commented: "One of the most beautiful trees I have seen." Veteran actress Soni Razdan commented: "Wow... so beautiful."

Javed Akhtar recently won The Richard Dawkins Award. "I am deeply honoured to receive the Richard Dawkins Award 2020. I have admired Richard Dawkins ever since I read his first book The Selfish Gene. I have since then read every book of his and The God Delusion is my absolute favourite," said Akhtar.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram