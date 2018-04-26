Shades that Keep You Cool in Summer

From vibrant shades to warm pastels, one can oscillate between the two extremes and yet look on point in summer, say experts.Radhika Singhal, Expert at FabAlley, Matteo Lambert, Collection and Design Head, Bata India Limited, and Ritika Taneja, Senior Director- Categories, ShopClues, list colour trends for summer.* Coral: Add a pop of coral to wash away the summer heat by bringing in a light playfulness to your wardrobe. Whether it is a dress or a shirt, coral will add that zing to your overall look.* Mint: The cool hue will help you showcase your unique personality. Mint green is the new go-to colour, so bring the spotlight on your individuality through this beautiful colour. A short skirt in this hue for a Friday outing or a simple cotton kurta with a neutral coloured bottom for a regular day at college or work will look classic.* Pink: Crank up the heat with a soft millennial pink hue this summer. Flirty, feminine and fabulous, this palette always pops and makes you look vibrant.* White: You can never go wrong with white in summer, it is the absolute must-have colour to keep you cool in the heat -- White tops, flirty dresses and wrap shirts are the perfect foil for the heat.* Lilac: Warm and classy, this pretty hue in pastel is hard to resist. Get a bold pair of block heels or elegant slingback heels and rock the look in your board meeting or an after-work-date.* Mule gold: Give your outfit an instant style update with mule gold without looking too shiny in the scorching heat. Pair stylish loafers or pretty ankle straps in this hue with your formal or semi-formal outfit and look stunning this summer.* Lavender: This evergreen yet elegant shade will do big this season. Soothing to eyes, one can wear a summer dress with floral print in this shade or on a satin top with sequin border for an evening look.