Shah Rukh, Gauri Khan and Others Attend Karan Johar's Mother Hiroo's Birthday Dinner
Filmmaker and producer Karan Johar's mother Hiroo Johar turned 78 on Wednesday. Despite the Coronavirus outbreak, Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan, Aditya Chopra and Salma Khan were seen attending her birthday dinner.
Bollywood producer and director Karan hosted an intimate gathering at his residence on Wednesday to celebrate his mother’s birthday. The birthday bash of Hiroo Johar was attended by the close friends of the family.
Due to the spread of Coronavirus amid COVID-19 pandemic, only a handful of people were spotted at the gathering. Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at the party along with wife Gauri Khan. Also snapped at the occasion were filmmaker Aditya Chopra and Salman Khan’s mother Salma Khan.
Bollywood’s shutterbugs got their hands on a few pictures of the guests from the occasion.
Shah Rukh Khan was dressed in casuals, a white tee paired with a black jacket and a beanie. Meanwhile, Aditya Chopra was seen dodging the lens as the paparazzi zoomed in to take a shot.
Salma, a close friend of Hiroo, was snapped as she exited Johar’s residence and headed back home post celebration.
See the images below:
Scenes from late last night when #shahrukhkhan #gaurikhan and #adityachopra were seen #karanjohar house. Most big productions houses like Dharma, Balaji and Tips have suspended work due to the chaos.
The birthday girl turned 78 on March 17. She was married to late producer Yash Johar.
On Wednesday, Karan wished his mom with a heartfelt note posted on social media. He shared two lovely pictures of himself posing with his mum.
In the note, Karan called his mother the wind beneath his wings, his conscience keeper, voice of reason, and the big love story of his life.
The producer has postponed the release of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif-starrer Sooryavanshi release following the coronavirus outbreak.
