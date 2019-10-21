Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Shah Rukh Khan Channels His Inner 'Fashionista' in Karan Johar's Jacket, Asks for Heels

Shah Rukh Khan is inspired by the fashion sense of his close friend and filmmaker Karan Johar, and says he is trying to match up to it.

IANS

Updated:October 21, 2019, 11:19 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Shah Rukh Khan Channels His Inner 'Fashionista' in Karan Johar's Jacket, Asks for Heels
Shah Rukh Khan is inspired by the fashion sense of his close friend and filmmaker Karan Johar, and says he is trying to match up to it.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is inspired by the fashion sense of his close friend and filmmaker Karan Johar, and says he is trying to match up to it.

The actor on Sunday took to Twitter to appreciate Karan's fashion sense, and thank him for presenting him a jacket from the vintage label, Dust of Gods. According to the website of Dust of Gods, the jackets "are individually collected from local markets to vintage warehouses internationally", and goes through rigorous production process "that ensures it can never be duplicated once it has been revived" and each piece is "one of one".

"Thanks again Karan Johar for The Dust of Gods jacket," Shah Rukh posted on Twitter along with his images, in which he is flaunting the jacket.

"Will never be able to match your fashionista sense of style...but trying...(somebody get me my heels!!)," he added on a lighter note.

To this, Karan responded: "Hahahahaha! Bhai!" with laughing and heart emojis.

Shah Rukh and Karan have worked together in "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai", "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...", "Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna", "My Name Is Khan" and "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil".

On the work front, Shah Rukh's fans are waiting for him to announce his next project after the "Zero" debacle last December. His special episode with popular American host David Letterman will go live on Netflix on October 25.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram