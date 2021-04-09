Shah Rukh Khan Extends Condolences on Demise of Journalist Fatima Zakaria

On Tuesday, veteran journalist, Fatima Zakaria passed away at the age of 85. She was a Padma Shri awardee, renowned journalist, academician, and chairman of Maulana Azad Educational Trust. She was also honoured with the Sarojini Naidu Integration Award for Journalism in 1983.

The news of her demise was shared by her son, a globally renowned media personality, Fareed Zakari. He passed on the news through a post on Twitter.

Along with the picture of the veteran journalist and his mother, he mentioned that his mother “lived a long, rich, eventful life, with children and grandchildren whom she adored.” He also mentioned that the picture he had posted was his mother’s favourite.

My mother, Fatma Zakaria, passed away last night at 85. She lived a long, rich, eventful life, with children and grandchildren whom she adored. She loved this photograph. pic.twitter.com/aHKS1Xgcox— Fareed Zakaria (@FareedZakaria) April 6, 2021

As Shah Rukh Khan is quite active on social media, he never misses a chance to interact with his fans, followers and friends. When he got to know about the demise of the revered journalist, he extended his heartfelt condolences to Fareed and his bereaved family. He penned down a heartfelt note and wished strength to the family to bear the loss.King Khan wrote, “My condolences to you and the family my friend. May her soul rest in peace and May God give you strength to deal with your loss.”

My condolences to you and the family my friend. May her soul rest in peace and May God give you strength to deal with your loss. https://t.co/XbtSFRsE7G— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 8, 2021

