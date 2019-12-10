Shah Rukh Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Anushka Sharma Dazzle on Red Carpet at Awards Night

Fashion in India was celebrated on Monday evening when fashion experts and the film fraternity came together under one roof to honour the most influential designers, emerging talents and the best-dressed names in Bollywood today. The event organised by Vogue India brought the who’s who of the industry to solemnise fashion.

In The Power List 2019, the main highlight of the event was when the public voted for their favourites. As per the official website of Vogue India, the recipients for Emerging Fashion Star Female, Emerging Fashion Star Male, Rising Star (Bridal), Rising Star (Menswear), Rising Star (Womenswear) and Rising Star (Accessories), were chosen by the votes on ‘Nykaafashion.com’.

Now, it’s obvious that when it comes about fashion in Bollywood, all the celebrities put in their best foot forward to make the red carpet as good as a fashion ramp. So here’s a list of who wore what for the starry night.

Janhvi Kapoor

The actress, who won the Emerging Fashion Star (Female) award at the event, chose a white feather dress. Her hair was pulled together in a bun and she left her makeup quite subtle to let her dress speak.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka donned a rather unconventional printed set with a lot of panache. The Phillauri actress even sported a pair of green pants a long cape to complete her attire.

Katrina Kaif

The actress, who has recently ventured in the makeup business, was a stunner at the event. She looked drop-dead gorgeous in a silver blingy dress. Her hair was messily left loose to enhance the hotness quotient.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan

The power couple of Bollywood was felicitated with the ‘Most Stylish Couple Of The Year’ award. Twinning in black, King Khan and the missus looked gorgeous as always.

Karan Johar

One of the most stylish filmmakers of Indian cinema, Karan rocked in a printed suit by Belgian fashion designer Dries Van Noten. He even made his made in the Power List as the ‘Style Influencer Of The Year.’

Hrithik Roshan

For his fashion line HRX, Hrithik was awarded the ‘Disruptor Of The Year’ award. The actor looked dapper in a peach-coloured blazer with black trousers and shirt and he completed his look for the evening with a pair of black shades.

Kubbra Sait

The actress who earned her fame through Netflix’s ‘Sacred Games’ and even made her way to the red carpet of Emmy International, surely knows her style game. In a red off-shoulder gown, she looked ethereal. She kept all her accessories aside and only donned a little nose pin.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.