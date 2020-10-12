Take the pledge to vote

Shah Rukh Khan Pens Hilarious Review for Tahira Kashyap's Book: Don't Know If I Should Be Happy or Offended

Shah Rukh Khan wrote a hilarious review for Tahira Kashyap's new book The 12 Commandments of Being a Women, where she had talked about his films being a part of her real-life story.

News18.com

Updated:October 12, 2020, 7:27 PM IST
Author and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap's upcoming book, The 12 Commandments of Being a Woman, has been reviewed by many of her friends from the film industry. However, the most unique review for the book has come from Shah Rukh Khan, who responded to Tahira's confession that cinema halls screening his films were Tahira and husband Ayushmann Khurrana's favorite make-out spot.

In the review shared on Instagram by the author, SRK wrote, “I’m not sure if I should be happy or offended that Tahira and her beau’s favourite make-out spot was in the cinema watching my movies (which kind of explains the strange smiles both of them have on their face wherever they meet me). This wonderful book is full of many such gems that will make you laugh as much as I did. More love to Tahira.”

Tahira captioned the picture, “Gratitude post! Dear @iamsrk your movies not only made me bunk college but also made me shift a couple of bases... ahem! Your onscreen romance translated to an offscreen one for me big thank you for that to begin with and for the day that I truly experienced your magnanimity at the TED talk when you didn’t judge me for my aspiration to be in Pam/Kim clan and today for having shared your kind words for my book! My heart is bouncing with joy! Big thank you once again #the12commandmentsofbeingawoman”

Take a look at the post below:

Many other celebrities including Twinkle Khanna, Varun Dhawan, Sonali Bendre, Vidya Balan, Badshah, Masaba Gupta, Ekta Kapoor, Anubhav Sinha, Prajakta Kohli, among others have reviewed the book.

