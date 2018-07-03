Shah Rukh Khan Shares an Adorable, ‘Sunkissed’ Photo With Daughter Suhana Khan; See Pic

Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan, who recently wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming film Zero alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, is currently on a break, holidaying in Barcelona with his family.The 52 year old actor, who attended Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagement party Saturday, took to social media to share a 'sun-kissed' picture of his lovely daughter Suhana and himself against a breathtakingly beautiful background on his Instagram Stories. While Suhana can be seen placing a kiss on dad SRK's cheek, King Khan is seen enjoying his beach vacay. A perfect moment, captured at an even perfect time.Take a look.On Sunday afternoon, Gauri too took to Instagram to share a few photographs of husband Shah Rukh Khan and sons Aaryan and AbRam, giving a glimpse of the lovely time the Khans are having in the cosmopolitan capital of Spain.Take a look.Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's next, in which he essays the role of a vertically challenged man, is slated for release on December 21, 2018.