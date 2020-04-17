Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and Others Urge People to Donate to Help Stray Animals

The coronavirus lockdown has been unforgiving for stray animals who are finding it hard to find food with no one around to feed them. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has urged his fans and friends to come forward to help the strays.

He appealed for help to NGOs that are constantly working towards taking care of these animals. “As the world is coping with the outbreak of COVID-19, we must not forget those without a voice. Let's make sure stray & abandoned animals are treated with care and compassion. Help @amtmindia via http://amtmindia.org/donate/,” SRK tweeted.

As the world is coping with the outbreak of COVID-19, We must not forget those without a voice. Let's make sure stray & abandoned animals are treated with care and compassion. Help @amtmindia via https://t.co/IoZC3Y1mcI — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 17, 2020

Animals Matter to Me is the same NGO that came forward to help after comedian Bharti Singh highlighted the plight of strays near Film City.

https://www.news18.com/news/lifestyle/ngo-responds-to-bharti-singhs-appeal-of-feeding-stray-dogs-2578977.html

Actor Sidharth Malhotra and producer-director Karan Johar also raised similar requests. They asked people to donate generously to ensure that strays are being fed everyday.

As the world is coping with the outbreak of COVID-19, We must not forget those without a voice. Let's make sure stray & abandon animals are treated with care and compassion. Help them a bit via https://t.co/U4X1k3UI0g pic.twitter.com/dqtorqUFWa — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 14, 2020

We all are fighting COVID-19 by staying indoors but these animals have nowhere to go. Let’s ensure that they are taken well care of and fed on time. Let’s do our bit by helping @amtmindia Donate here to help them feed the strays: https://t.co/CXObw7bdzG — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) April 16, 2020

SRK has been doing his bit in helping the nation fight against the coronavirus. Apart from donating money to several relief funds, the Swades actor has also donated PPE kits and medical kits to health workers. “We are all together in this endeavour to protect ourselves and humanity. Glad to be of service. May your family & team be safe and healthy,” Shah Rukh Khan had tweeted after Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope thanked him for his contribution.

Thank you sir for all your help to source the kits. We are all together in this endeavour to protect ourselves and humanity. Glad to be of service. May your family & team be safe and healthy. https://t.co/DPAc7ROh7i — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 13, 2020

Follow @News18Movies for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube