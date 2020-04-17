Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and Others Urge People to Donate to Help Stray Animals

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has urged his fans and friends to come forward to help the strays. He appealed for help to NGOs that are constantly working towards taking care of these animals.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 17, 2020, 8:03 PM IST
The coronavirus lockdown has been unforgiving for stray animals who are finding it hard to find food with no one around to feed them. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has urged his fans and friends to come forward to help the strays.

He appealed for help to NGOs that are constantly working towards taking care of these animals. “As the world is coping with the outbreak of COVID-19, we must not forget those without a voice. Let's make sure stray & abandoned animals are treated with care and compassion. Help @amtmindia via http://amtmindia.org/donate/,” SRK tweeted.

Animals Matter to Me is the same NGO that came forward to help after comedian Bharti Singh highlighted the plight of strays near Film City.

https://www.news18.com/news/lifestyle/ngo-responds-to-bharti-singhs-appeal-of-feeding-stray-dogs-2578977.html

Actor Sidharth Malhotra and producer-director Karan Johar also raised similar requests. They asked people to donate generously to ensure that strays are being fed everyday.

SRK has been doing his bit in helping the nation fight against the coronavirus. Apart from donating money to several relief funds, the Swades actor has also donated PPE kits and medical kits to health workers. “We are all together in this endeavour to protect ourselves and humanity. Glad to be of service. May your family & team be safe and healthy,” Shah Rukh Khan had tweeted after Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope thanked him for his contribution.

