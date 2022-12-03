Shah Rukh Khan Spotted in Mecca Performing Umrah; All You Need to Know About the Ritual

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan was spotted performing Umrah in the holy city of Mecca. According to media reports, the Bollywood actor took the decision of undertaking the special journey after completing the shooting schedule of his film Dunki in Saudi Arabia. Photos and videos of Shah Rukh Khan that are going viral on social media, saw the actor draped in a white-robe ensemble wrapped around his body known as Ihraam. But do you know what exactly is Umrah and how it is different from Hajj? Here’s everything that you need to know.

What is Umrah?

According to Middle East Eye, Umrah is the short version of Hajj and a pilgrimage to Mecca wherein Muslims from all around the world gather to pray and seek forgiveness for their sins. While Hajj is deemed compulsory to attend at least once in a lifetime, Umrah depends on voluntary choice. For those unaware, Hajj is an annual pilgrimage to Mecca, located in Saudi Arabia, which is considered the holiest city of Muslims.

When can pilgrims go on an Umrah?

While Hajj is performed at a specific time of the year as per the Islamic lunar calendar, Umrah has no such limitation. A large number of Muslims decide to do it during the holy month of Ramadan or in the two sacred months of the Islamic lunar calendar known as Rajab and Sha’ban. It is believed that praying during these sacred months leads to greater reward and acceptance of mercy. For performing Umrah, pilgrims need to apply for a special visa that remains valid seemingly for a month.

What do pilgrims wear during Umrah?

Men wear Ihraam which is two sheets of unstitched white cloth, one that covers the lower half of the body and is tied around the waist. The other is wrapped around the upper half of the body and shoulders. No additional clothes or garments are required to be worn. According to the portal, the pilgrim wear symbolizes equality in the eyes of Allah who doesn’t make distinctions based on gender, status, or nationality.

