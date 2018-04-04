English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Shah Rukh Khan's Wax Figure Unveiled At Madame Tussauds Delhi; See Pics
Shah Rukh Khan's new figure will be showcased beside other iconic celebrities in a special interactive and entertaining themed zone at Madame Tussauds Delhi.
(Photo: Shah Rukh Khan's wax figure unveiled at Madame Tussauds Delhi/ News18.com)
Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan's wax figure was unveiled at Madame Tussauds Delhi today where hundreds of fans waited with bated breath to get a glimpse of the figure of their favourite star.
The wax figure was made in King Khan's classic romantic pose and resembled exactly how the actor looks at present. Only the second figure of the superstar to be unveiled across Madame Tussauds, the first being in London, the wax figure required about 6 months to complete with around 20 London-based artistes working on it day and night.
"We had already taken his measurements (for the first figure), but for this one in particular we took some inputs from his team with regards to his current hairstyle, beard and the details were carefully monitored by our team while creating the figure," said Anshul Jain, General Manager and Director, Merlin Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. when asked if Shah Rukh was contacted to get new measurements for the figure.
Talking about how this one is different from the one in London, Anshul said, "Not just the posture, but the entire look is absolutely different. The one in London does not have a beard and it looks more like a Shah Rukh Khan of 20s or early 30s, whereas this one is extremely close to what the actor looks like now." "Shah Rukh has completely changed his avatar in the last 15 years, so, if you compare the figure in London it is not what Shah Rukh looks like now, whereas this one does," he added.
The new figure will be showcased beside other iconic celebrities in a special interactive and entertaining themed zone.
