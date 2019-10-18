Shah Rukh Khan’s Colourful Jeans in Baazigar was Designed by Gauri
In the clip posted by Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri can be heard saying that her career in designing actually began with designing clothes for Shah Rukh in many of his earlier films.
Shah Rukh Khan's jens in Baazigar was quite a rage that time.
Remember the iconic colourful jeans that Shah Rukh Khan wore in the song ‘yeh kaali kaali aankhein’ for the film Baazigar? Well, it turns out that the designer for Shah Rukh Khan’s clothes in the film was none other than his wife Gauri Khan.
Yes, the star wife actually revealed the story at an event in Mumbai. Shah Rukh tweeted the same, and indeed we agree to the fact that the jeans “were quite a riot”.
Sharing a short clip, Shah Rukh wrote: “They say clothes don’t maketh the man...the man maketh the clothes etc...but the truth is whatever makeths the man is maketh by the woman!! Though have to add the Baazigar jeans were quite a riot!!”
They say clothes don’t maketh the man...the man maketh the clothes etc...but the truth is whatever makeths the man is maketh by the woman!! Though have to add the Baazigar jeans were quite a riot!! https://t.co/DFXuIVD9Jb— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 17, 2019
In the clip, Gauri can be heard saying that her career in designing actually began with designing clothes for Shah Rukh in many of his earlier films. Gauri spoke to architect Ashiesh Shah at the BW Businessworld Future of Design Awards 2019 in Mumbai on Thursday.
Some days back, Gauri had also shared two throwback pictures of Shah Rukh’s look in the song for Baazigar and said that she has come a long way in designing.
“Can’t believe I designed this look in the 90s ... Those jeans, #legwarmer tee, bullet belt and a red shirt thrown over. The hand painted jeans were my favourite. #Gaurikhandesigns has come a long way! Major throwback.. @iamsrk @kajol” Gauri captioned the throwback picture.
Gauri Khan has come a long way in designing, branching into interior designing. She has worked in the homes of a number of Bollywood actors, including Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, and Jacqueline Fernandez.
Follow @News18Lifestyle for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka, Parineeti Chopra to Voice Sisters Elsa and Anna in Frozen 2's Hindi Version
- Sorry Pixel 4 But iPhone Users Can Get Free Unlimited Storage on Google Photos
- Guidelines For Influencers Are Incoming; a Few Folks And Brands Must be Very Worried
- Google Pixel 4 Face Unlock is so Unsecure, You May as Well Not Bother Using it
- Lebanon Thought Charging For WhatsApp is a Good Idea, But Citizens Vented Their Anger