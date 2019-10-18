Shah Rukh Khan’s Colourful Jeans in Baazigar was Designed by Gauri

Remember the iconic colourful jeans that Shah Rukh Khan wore in the song ‘yeh kaali kaali aankhein’ for the film Baazigar? Well, it turns out that the designer for Shah Rukh Khan’s clothes in the film was none other than his wife Gauri Khan.

Yes, the star wife actually revealed the story at an event in Mumbai. Shah Rukh tweeted the same, and indeed we agree to the fact that the jeans “were quite a riot”.

Sharing a short clip, Shah Rukh wrote: “They say clothes don’t maketh the man...the man maketh the clothes etc...but the truth is whatever makeths the man is maketh by the woman!! Though have to add the Baazigar jeans were quite a riot!!”

They say clothes don’t maketh the man...the man maketh the clothes etc...but the truth is whatever makeths the man is maketh by the woman!! Though have to add the Baazigar jeans were quite a riot!! https://t.co/DFXuIVD9Jb — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 17, 2019

In the clip, Gauri can be heard saying that her career in designing actually began with designing clothes for Shah Rukh in many of his earlier films. Gauri spoke to architect Ashiesh Shah at the BW Businessworld Future of Design Awards 2019 in Mumbai on Thursday.

Some days back, Gauri had also shared two throwback pictures of Shah Rukh’s look in the song for Baazigar and said that she has come a long way in designing.

“Can’t believe I designed this look in the 90s ... Those jeans, #legwarmer tee, bullet belt and a red shirt thrown over. The hand painted jeans were my favourite. #Gaurikhandesigns has come a long way! Major throwback.. @iamsrk @kajol” Gauri captioned the throwback picture.

Gauri Khan has come a long way in designing, branching into interior designing. She has worked in the homes of a number of Bollywood actors, including Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, and Jacqueline Fernandez.

