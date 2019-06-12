Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter Suhana Khan Rocks Oversized Sweatshirt, Messy Hair Look

A new photograph of superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan has her rocking an oversized sweatshirt.In a photograph doing the rounds on social media, Suhana is seen flaunting only the bright yellow piece. She exudes a casual and chilled out vibe with a messy hairdo and no make-up look.On Monday, a video of her taking a dance floor by storm with her moves went viral.Recently, her mirror selfie with her ATM card showing from the back of the mobile cover also grabbed the attention of social media users.Suhana Khan is currently studying in London.