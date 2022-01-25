CHANGE LANGUAGE
Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter, Suhana Khan's Most Stylish Party Looks, See Pics
Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter, Suhana Khan’s Most Stylish Party Looks, See Pics

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, often shares pictures of her, from her parties in New York

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, often shares pictures of her, from her parties in New York

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan's Instagram is filled with gorgeous pics of the star-kid that you can take inspiration from, to plan your next party look

Lifestyle Desk

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, often shares pictures of her, from her parties in New York. Her Instagram handle is filled with gorgeous pictures of the star-kid that you can take inspiration from, to plan your next party look. Check out the pictures of Suhana’s most fashionable party dresses that prove she’s a complete party person.

Suhana Khan often goes hunting for the golden hour, to get the perfect pictures. She shared this picture in a gorgeous satin dress. We loved how she chose minimal accessories to go with this outfit. She chose a dainty necklace with a diamond pendant and a silver bangle. She went for a no-makeup look, opting for pink lipstick and mascara.

Another picture of Suhana which proves that she’s a complete party person is this one. She wore a backless black dress and candidly posed for a picture, amid a party. She flaunted her coloured streaks in the picture, happily smiling.

Suhana shared this picture in a mint-green dress, from her 21st birthday party. Showing off her long-streaked hair, she posed with a matching mint-green purse, that went with her outfit. She opted for a simple makeup look, highlighting her eyes and her lips.

Although Suhana shared a blurred picture, she enjoyed her time partying with her friends in New York. She chose a skin-coloured corduroy top and a long skirt, completing her look with a pearl necklace and matching earrings. We loved how she went for a glam-makeup look, to complete her entire look.

As mentioned in her caption, Suhana flaunted her hourglass figure in a green body-con dress. She captioned the picture, “Bye moving into this bathroom". She went for a glossy makeup look and accessorised her outfit with a dainty necklace and a finger-ring.

Suhana is often seen flaunting her body in body-con dresses. She chose this cute backless, red dress for a party, accessorising it with gold loops.

Lifestyle Desk

Our life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News18 Lifestyle is one-stop destination for everything you need to know a...Read More

January 25, 2022