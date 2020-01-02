Take the pledge to vote

Shah Rukh, Suhana, Aryan Khan Spotted Twinning in Black Jackets at New Year Bash

Shah Rukh Khan and his family had a grand New Year bash at Alibag. At the party, Shah Rukh, his elder son Aryan and daughter Suhana are seen twinning wearing a black hoodie denim jacket.

IANS

Updated:January 2, 2020, 9:34 AM IST
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his family had a grand New Year bash at Alibag. SRK's wife Gauri Khan's latest Instagram pictures are a proof of that.

Among a string of those pictures, it's one image wherein Shah Rukh, his elder son Aryan and daughter Suhana are seen twinning wearing a black hoodie denim jacket, grabbed the maximum attention. His little munchkin Abram is also spotted in the picture, wearing a black cap.

Several other pictures from the party are also going viral on the internet. Actor Sanjay Kapoor, his wife Maheep Kapoor, Chunky Panday and his daughter Ananya Panday were part of the Khan family's New Year celebrations.

"2020," Gauri captioned the images.

Earlier on Wednesday, SRK took to social media to wish his fans a very happy and prosperous New Year.

Posting a black and white picture of himself, Shah Rukh wrote on Instagram: "Not one for telling anyone how they should be...or do what should be done...or what this year & future made to be. I have so many frailties myself...that I wish may the future be kind to all of us...& we be who we are. May Allah be kind to us inspite of ourselves. Happy New Year."

