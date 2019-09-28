Shaheed Bhagat Singh Birth Anniversary: Powerful Quotes by the Legendary Freedom Fighter
Bhagat Singh continues to inspire generations, both by his actions and the powerful words he spoke during his struggle for India's independence.
File photo of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.
Bhagat Singh, born on September 28, 1907, was one of the most influential revolutionaries of the Indian freedom movement. Born in a Sikh Jat family in lyaalpur, Punjab, Bhagat Singh used to work for a Punjabi and Urdu language newspaper as a writer and editor.
The phrase 'Inquilab zindabad' (Long live the revolution) became popular because of him at that time. In 1928, Bhagat Singh plotted to kill a police officer to avenge Lala Lajpat Rai's death. Later, in 1929, Bhagat Singh and his associates dropped two bombs at the Central Legislative Assembly in Delhi. On March 23, 1931, Bhagat Singh was executed. Every year March 23 is celebrated as Shaeed Diwas or Martyrs' Day.
On Shaheed Bhagat Singh's 112th birth anniversary, here are some memorable and powerful quotes by the legendary freedom fighter.
* On high-spirits: They may kill me, but they cannot kill my ideas. They can crush my body, but they will not be able to crush my spirit.
* On life: Life is lived in your own spirit; you need others' help in funerals only.
* On political and revolutionary movement: All the political movements of our country that have hitherto played any important role in our modern history had been lacking in the ideal at the achievement of which they aimed. Revolutionary movement is no exception.
* On compromise and struggle: Compromise is not such ignoble and deplorable a thing as we generally think. It is rather an indispensable factor in the political strategy. Any nation that rises against the oppressors is bound to fail in the beginning and to gain partial reforms during the medieval period of its struggle through compromises.
* On sacrifice: Our entire family is replete with sentiments of patriotism. Uncle Swarna Singh left for his heavenly abode in jail in 1910, two or three years after my birth. Uncle Ajit Singh is leading the life of an exile in foreign countries.
* On gaining knowledge: 'Study' was the cry that reverberated in the corridors of my mind. Study to enable yourself to face the arguments advanced by opposition. Study to arm yourself with arguments in favor of your cult. I began to study.
