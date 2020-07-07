Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Shahid and Mira Kapoor Wedding Anniversary: A Look at Some of Their Adorable Family Moments

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are celebrating five years of blissful, married life on Tuesday.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 7, 2020, 9:48 AM IST
Shahid and Mira Kapoor Wedding Anniversary: A Look at Some of Their Adorable Family Moments
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput with Zain and Misha

Bollywood’s power couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor are celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary on July 7 this year. The lovebirds tied the knot in an arranged marriage setup in Delhi. The couple has now got a perfect family of their own, with two little munchkins: daughter Misha and son Zain.

As they celebrate their wedding today, here is a look at some of their happy family pictures:

Children Mean Happiness

The lovebirds often visit their ancestral places, making their kids familiar with their homeland and their life. They spent the time around New Year in Chandigarh, enjoying with the kids.

View this post on Instagram

Happiest

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on

Of Forever Promises

Misha has finally got a company on Rakhi, and the couple make sure to keep the siblings together and understand their bond. Be it celebrating Rakhi together or protecting each other, Zain and Misha always seem to have got each other’s back.

View this post on Instagram

Promises to keep 🌸

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on

Celebrating the complete family

Last year, Shahid and Mira’s New Year was all about the new beginnings. Here is a family portrait that the Kapoors are going to cherish forever.

You, Me aur Hum

Shahid and Mira share a close bond with his mother Neelima Azeem, and this family shot is a proof of the same. Little Misha also looks happy in the company of her ‘daadi’ (grandmother).

View this post on Instagram

With Dadi!! Ta-Thai-Thai-Tat 😘

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on

Love and Lights

The doting duo has turned out to be a perfect couple. From accompanying each other to standing by each other’s side, the lovebirds will keep on going forever.

