Shahid and Mira Kapoor Wedding Anniversary: A Look at Some of Their Adorable Family Moments

Bollywood’s power couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor are celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary on July 7 this year. The lovebirds tied the knot in an arranged marriage setup in Delhi. The couple has now got a perfect family of their own, with two little munchkins: daughter Misha and son Zain.

As they celebrate their wedding today, here is a look at some of their happy family pictures:

Children Mean Happiness

The lovebirds often visit their ancestral places, making their kids familiar with their homeland and their life. They spent the time around New Year in Chandigarh, enjoying with the kids.

Of Forever Promises

Misha has finally got a company on Rakhi, and the couple make sure to keep the siblings together and understand their bond. Be it celebrating Rakhi together or protecting each other, Zain and Misha always seem to have got each other’s back.

Celebrating the complete family

Last year, Shahid and Mira’s New Year was all about the new beginnings. Here is a family portrait that the Kapoors are going to cherish forever.

You, Me aur Hum

Shahid and Mira share a close bond with his mother Neelima Azeem, and this family shot is a proof of the same. Little Misha also looks happy in the company of her ‘daadi’ (grandmother).

Love and Lights

The doting duo has turned out to be a perfect couple. From accompanying each other to standing by each other’s side, the lovebirds will keep on going forever.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more