It's Official! Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Are Having Another Baby
It's official!
(Photo: Official Instagram account of Shahid Kapoor)
The most lovable couple of Bollywood Shahid Kapoor and Mira are expecting their second child. Delhi-based Mira Rajput married the heartthrob of Bollywood, Shahid Kapoor in 2015. The gorgeous couple welcomed their baby girl, Misha two years back. However, seems like another member is likely to join them soon.
Shahid Kapoor, recently, took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of cheerful Misha laying down with 'Big sister' written along-side balloons. The picture in itself is a news-breaker. check for yourself:
Going by what her fans and netizens have to say, Mira was seen resorting to flowy dresses and palazzo pants to cover her baby bump. Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput welcomed their first child Misha two years back on 26 August.
Shahid Kapoor has established himself in successful actors and received several awards and nominations for his peerless work in Bollywood movies. Shahid will be next seen in director Shree Narayan Singh's Batti Gul Meter Chalu opposite Shraddha Kapoor.
Edited by: shifa khan
