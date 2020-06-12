Take the pledge to vote

Shahid Kapoor Cooks for the First Time for wife Mira Rajput

Looks like Mira Rajput has found a personal chef in husband Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 12, 2020, 4:36 PM IST
Shahid Kapoor Cooks for the First Time for wife Mira Rajput
Looks like Mira Rajput has found a personal chef in husband Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor.

Looks like Mira Rajput has found a personal chef in husband Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor. The Jab We Met actor recently made a pasta dish for Mira that left her thoroughly impressed.

Sharing the picture of the end product on her Instagram stories, Mira praised Shahid’s skills. In the story, Mira also informed her online fans that it was after 5 years that Shahid had cooked something. Yet, the Batti Gul Meter Chalu actor seems to have not lost his culinary skills as Mira described the pasta dish as “the best pasta” she had ever eaten.

ggbnsj

Shahid Kapoor and Mira got married in 2015. A year later, the couple became parents to a baby girl, Misha. In 2018, Mira gave birth to a son, whom they named Zain.

On the work front, Shahid will be next seen in Jersey, where he will be playing a cricketer. It is the official Hindi remake of a Telugu movie of the same name. The film also features Shahid's father Pankaj Kapur and actress Mrunal Thakur. Nani played the titular character in the original film which was released in 2019.

Shahid also took to Instagram to show how much he was missing shooting.

