English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput Vacationing on Thai Beaches, Here are 5 beaches You Must Visit in Thailand
Scroll down as we bring to you a list of beaches to visit during a vacation in Thailand.
Scroll down as we bring to you a list of beaches to visit during a vacation in Thailand.
Loading...
It seems Shahid Kapoor really wants to spend some time with his family, before getting busy with his upcoming flick 'Kabir Singh'. Shahid, Mira Rajput and their children Misha and Zain are currently in Phuket for a family vacation.
Shahid treated fans to a lovely selfie with his wife from their holiday while wife Mira shared an image of their kids playing on the beach with the caption, "Creator of life and light, we praise thee this day for the beauty of thy world, for sunshine and flowers, storm-cloud and starry night, for the radiance of dawn and the last smouldering calm of the sunset."
Both images beautifully capture the exquisiteness of Thai beaches and are sure to leave you captivated and it won’t be an understatement to say that they can leave anyone green with envy. However, if you do plan to visit Thailand after getting inspired by the couple, here are some things that you should know.
Thailand is one of the most popular places to visit during the summer because of its ideal climate. It is also a paradise for every beach lover as all kinds of beaches can be found in this tropical location. However, choosing which one to go might get difficult as this place is filled with beautiful beaches.
To help you make a rational choice, we bring to you a list of beaches to visit during a vacation in Thailand.
Railay Beach, Krabi: This beach is only accessible by boat from Ao Nang or Krabi. The best part about this beach is that it is not very crowded so it is perfect for relaxing and spending time with family. This is also the ideal beach for people who want some adventure as it a hub for rock climbing, snorkelling, and kayaking.
Para Nang Beach, Krabi: It is a short walk from Railay. One can even rent a boat to reach by sea. This beach is great for travellers who are in search of nightlife. Here visitors can even rent sea kayaks and explore caves.
Patong beach, Phuket: It is one of Thailand’s most popular beaches. Here you can find anything and everything from restaurants to shopping centres, it’s impossible to get bored here. And if you are a party animal, then you are surely going to make a lot of memories.
Koh libong, Trang: Even though Koh Libong has got an amazing coastline with white sand beaches, It is still one of the most undiscovered places in Thailand. However, if you want to have some alone time with an amazing vibe environment. Then this is the place you need to visit.
Long Beach, Koh Laata: It is one of the widest beaches in Thailand. Since long beaches are nearly void of sharp rocks and swimming hazards, one can easily enjoy a good swim here.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Shahid treated fans to a lovely selfie with his wife from their holiday while wife Mira shared an image of their kids playing on the beach with the caption, "Creator of life and light, we praise thee this day for the beauty of thy world, for sunshine and flowers, storm-cloud and starry night, for the radiance of dawn and the last smouldering calm of the sunset."
Both images beautifully capture the exquisiteness of Thai beaches and are sure to leave you captivated and it won’t be an understatement to say that they can leave anyone green with envy. However, if you do plan to visit Thailand after getting inspired by the couple, here are some things that you should know.
Thailand is one of the most popular places to visit during the summer because of its ideal climate. It is also a paradise for every beach lover as all kinds of beaches can be found in this tropical location. However, choosing which one to go might get difficult as this place is filled with beautiful beaches.
To help you make a rational choice, we bring to you a list of beaches to visit during a vacation in Thailand.
Railay Beach, Krabi: This beach is only accessible by boat from Ao Nang or Krabi. The best part about this beach is that it is not very crowded so it is perfect for relaxing and spending time with family. This is also the ideal beach for people who want some adventure as it a hub for rock climbing, snorkelling, and kayaking.
Para Nang Beach, Krabi: It is a short walk from Railay. One can even rent a boat to reach by sea. This beach is great for travellers who are in search of nightlife. Here visitors can even rent sea kayaks and explore caves.
Patong beach, Phuket: It is one of Thailand’s most popular beaches. Here you can find anything and everything from restaurants to shopping centres, it’s impossible to get bored here. And if you are a party animal, then you are surely going to make a lot of memories.
Koh libong, Trang: Even though Koh Libong has got an amazing coastline with white sand beaches, It is still one of the most undiscovered places in Thailand. However, if you want to have some alone time with an amazing vibe environment. Then this is the place you need to visit.
Long Beach, Koh Laata: It is one of the widest beaches in Thailand. Since long beaches are nearly void of sharp rocks and swimming hazards, one can easily enjoy a good swim here.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Internet Hails Ketan Jorawadia, the Man Who Risked His Life to Save Students in Surat Fire
- Meet the Award-Winning Italian Photojournalist Who Captured Tamil Nadu's Farmer Suicides
- Streaming Now: Netflix to Unwrap a Bundle of Fun With 'Chopsticks', 'Always Be My Maybe'
- London Underground to Track Phones Via Wi-Fi Requests To Monitor Congestion, But Will Never Access Data
- Tata Sky Slashes Prices of SD and HD Boxes, And Now You Can Also Buy Them From a Store
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results