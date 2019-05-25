Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput Vacationing on Thai Beaches, Here are 5 beaches You Must Visit in Thailand

It seems Shahid Kapoor really wants to spend some time with his family, before getting busy with his upcoming flick 'Kabir Singh'. Shahid, Mira Rajput and their children Misha and Zain are currently in Phuket for a family vacation.Shahid treated fans to a lovely selfie with his wife from their holiday while wife Mira shared an image of their kids playing on the beach with the caption, "Creator of life and light, we praise thee this day for the beauty of thy world, for sunshine and flowers, storm-cloud and starry night, for the radiance of dawn and the last smouldering calm of the sunset."Both images beautifully capture the exquisiteness of Thai beaches and are sure to leave you captivated and it won’t be an understatement to say that they can leave anyone green with envy. However, if you do plan to visit Thailand after getting inspired by the couple, here are some things that you should know.Thailand is one of the most popular places to visit during the summer because of its ideal climate. It is also a paradise for every beach lover as all kinds of beaches can be found in this tropical location. However, choosing which one to go might get difficult as this place is filled with beautiful beaches.To help you make a rational choice, we bring to you a list of beaches to visit during a vacation in Thailand.: This beach is only accessible by boat from Ao Nang or Krabi. The best part about this beach is that it is not very crowded so it is perfect for relaxing and spending time with family. This is also the ideal beach for people who want some adventure as it a hub for rock climbing, snorkelling, and kayaking.: It is a short walk from Railay. One can even rent a boat to reach by sea. This beach is great for travellers who are in search of nightlife. Here visitors can even rent sea kayaks and explore caves.: It is one of Thailand’s most popular beaches. Here you can find anything and everything from restaurants to shopping centres, it’s impossible to get bored here. And if you are a party animal, then you are surely going to make a lot of memories.: Even though Koh Libong has got an amazing coastline with white sand beaches, It is still one of the most undiscovered places in Thailand. However, if you want to have some alone time with an amazing vibe environment. Then this is the place you need to visit.: It is one of the widest beaches in Thailand. Since long beaches are nearly void of sharp rocks and swimming hazards, one can easily enjoy a good swim here.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)