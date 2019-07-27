Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput Are a Match Made in Heaven in Vogue Magazine's Cover Shoot

After giving a glimpse into their chemistry on social media, star couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are adding a touch of glamour in the world of fashion as well.

With the Vogue Wedding Show returning with its seventh edition, Shahid and Mira have been named as the cover stars of the Vogue Wedding Book.

The 'by invitation only' wedding exhibition will be held from August 2-4 in the city.

Ace designers like Manish Malhotra, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Tarun Tahiliani, Anita Dongre, Shantanu & Nikhil, Gaurav Gupta, Rahul Mishra, Ritu Kumar and Shyamal & Bhumika are participating in the exhibition.

The event also offers invitees the opportunity to meet wedding specialists, renowned jewellers and other specialists.

Shahid's most recent Instagram post was dedicated to wife Mira where the actor shared the very first picture he saved of Mira in his phone and expressed his love for his wife.

On the work front Shahid's Kabir Singh have completed five weeks with domestic box office collections of Rs 274 crore, making the movie an all time blockbuster.

#KabirSingh biz at a glance...Week 1: ₹ 134.42 crWeek 2: ₹ 78.78 crWeek 3: ₹ 36.40 crWeek 4: ₹ 16.66 crWeek 5: ₹ 8.10 crTotal: ₹ 274.36 crIndia biz.ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 26, 2019

