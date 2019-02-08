LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Shahid Kapoor on How His Mood Dictates His Style Statement

Shahid Kapoor walked the ramp on Thursday alongside Vaani Kapoor for launching the spring-summer collection of Marks & Spencer.

Updated:February 8, 2019, 4:27 PM IST
Shahid Kapoor at Marks & Spencer show.
Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, who is appreciated by his fans for his fashion sense, says his choice of clothing is driven by his mood.

Talking about his fashion, Shahid told media, "My mood dictates my wardrobe. I hope I have evolved in my fashion from when I started. Initially, I made all possible mistakes in fashion and when you do that, you can do nothing but get it right."



"Eventually, being fashionable is about being comfortable with who you are. With time I learn to express myself as who I am, and I wear clothes depending on my mood. I carry it with confidence," he added.



The "Padmaavat" actor walked the ramp on Thursday alongside Vani Kapoor for launching the spring-summer collection of Marks & Spencer.



