English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Shahid Kapoor on How His Mood Dictates His Style Statement
Shahid Kapoor walked the ramp on Thursday alongside Vaani Kapoor for launching the spring-summer collection of Marks & Spencer.
Shahid Kapoor at Marks & Spencer show.
Loading...
Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, who is appreciated by his fans for his fashion sense, says his choice of clothing is driven by his mood.
Talking about his fashion, Shahid told media, "My mood dictates my wardrobe. I hope I have evolved in my fashion from when I started. Initially, I made all possible mistakes in fashion and when you do that, you can do nothing but get it right."
"Eventually, being fashionable is about being comfortable with who you are. With time I learn to express myself as who I am, and I wear clothes depending on my mood. I carry it with confidence," he added.
The "Padmaavat" actor walked the ramp on Thursday alongside Vani Kapoor for launching the spring-summer collection of Marks & Spencer.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Talking about his fashion, Shahid told media, "My mood dictates my wardrobe. I hope I have evolved in my fashion from when I started. Initially, I made all possible mistakes in fashion and when you do that, you can do nothing but get it right."
"Eventually, being fashionable is about being comfortable with who you are. With time I learn to express myself as who I am, and I wear clothes depending on my mood. I carry it with confidence," he added.
The "Padmaavat" actor walked the ramp on Thursday alongside Vani Kapoor for launching the spring-summer collection of Marks & Spencer.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
American Singer Julia Michaels Shares Uncanny Resemblance With Anushka Sharma
-
Saturday 02 February , 2019
Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Monday 14 January , 2019
In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
American Singer Julia Michaels Shares Uncanny Resemblance With Anushka Sharma
Saturday 02 February , 2019 Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
Friday 25 January , 2019 Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Monday 14 January , 2019 In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Lego Movie 2 Movie Review: It Suffers from A Convoluted Screenplay
- PUBG And Fortnite Rival Apex Legends Arrives on Twitch With a $200000 Competition
- Koffee with Karan 6: Ajay Devgn Wins 'Answer of the Season' for Kaal Comment, Gets Audi A5
- Remember SRK's 'Videshi' Fans Singing 'Kal Ho Na Ho'? They are Back With a New Hit!
- Andhra Pradesh to Get 10 Lakh Electric Vehicles in 5 Years, Ban on Diesel and Petrol Cars
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results