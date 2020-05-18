Shahid Kapoor Says He's Missing 'Legendary' Outdoor Trip But Isshan Khatter Thinks Otherwise

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor took to Instagram to share a throwback picture from one of his legendary trips.

Sharing a jaw-dropping snap of himself, the Kabir Singh actor wrote, “Missing the #outdoors. This trip was #legend.”

However, his brother Ishan Khatter thinks otherwise. The Dhadak actor commented on the picture by writing, "Naah, you're just missing me."

A few days ago, Shahid shared a short clip expressing his take on coronavirus lockdown 4.0. As the video begins, he says, “It’s time for quarantine, it’s so much fun,” in an abrupt yet funny voice. The actor captioned the post, “Entering quarantine phase 4 be like, @mira.kapoor can’t deal any more with me”.

His wife Mira Rajput Kapoor also dropped a comment to the post, saying, “You actually posted this ridiculous video”.

Shahid will next feature in sports-drama Jersey along with Mrunal Thakur. The flick is the remake of Telugu film of the same name.

The film is based on the story of a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India to fulfill his son’s wish. Shahid’s father and veteran actor Pankaj Kapur is also part of the Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial. Pankaj will reportedly play the role of Shahid’s mentor. The father-son duo has earlier shared the screen space in Mausam and Shaandaar.

