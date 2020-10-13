Shahid Kapoor's 'Mood' Video Draws Ishaan Khatter's Quip, 'This be Real You Behind Smouldering Selfies'

Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor has shared his mood in a new social media post, and his brother Ishaan Khatter could not resist commenting. Shahid took to Instagram, where he posted a video. In the video, the actor is seen making a serious face that suddenly turns goofy. He wrote alongside the image: "Mood."

Ishaan took to the comment section and wrote: "This be the real you behind all those smouldering selfies."

Shahid will next be seen in "Jersey", a Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu hit of the same name. The film is about a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India, in order to fulfil his son's wish.

Ishaan, on the other hand, was last seen in Khaali Peeli along with Ananya Panday. As Cinema halls reopen soon, the makers have now decided to release the film theatrically after cinemas open on October 15. Also, he's looking forward to A Suitable Boy, the Mira Nair limited series where Ishaan will be starring opposite Tabu. It will be available for viewers in India on October 23.

The series has already been aired on the BBC in the UK and Ireland, and is now scheduled to stream for global audiences on October 23, excluding the US, the UK, Ireland, Canada and China. The show also features Tanya Maniktala, Rasika Dugal, Mahira Kakkar, Ram Kapoor, Gagan Dev Riar, Vivek Gomber, Vivaan Shah, Shahana Goswami, Mikhail Sen, Namit Das, Randeep Hooda, Ranvir Shorey, Vijay Varma, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Vinay Pathak and Vijay Raaz.