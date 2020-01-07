Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Shama Sikander Takes Her Fashion Game A Notch Higher in New York

Actress Shama Sikander is vacationing in New York with her family, and her pictures will make you jealous.

Trending Desk

January 7, 2020
Shama Sikander Takes Her Fashion Game A Notch Higher in New York
Image: Instagram/Shama Sikandar

Shama Sikander, who is best known for her performances in TV series like Yeh Meri Life Hai, Sexaholic, has been enjoying a vacation in New York with her fiancé James Milliron. The couple was accompanied by James’s niece Sara Khalid Gesawat and nephew Abaan Gesawat. Recently, Shama shared images from her pleasurable vacay on her official Instagram page.

After seeing the pictures, we can predict that the 38-year-old star is having the time of her life and the bond she shares with beau and family also comes through. Shama is revelling like there are no tomorrows as she dazzles her Instagram feed with her alluring snaps.

From her scintillating frames, clad in a sexy swimsuit on the Miami Beach to her posing extravaganza on the New York boulevards, she comes out as a stunner in all. The caption reads, “We are a bunch of kids with dreams in d heart and twinkles in the eyes in a place called...."

Sikander got engaged to American businessman James Milliron in Dubai in the year 2016. Apart from making a name for herself, Sikander has considerably gained popularity as a style icon, who launched her women's wear fashion label Saisha, in 2010.

Later, she even donned the creative director hat for banner Shama Sikander Films Pvt. Ltd, a film and TV production company that brings original web content. Shama made her Bollywood debut with Prem Aggan in 1998. She was last seen in Bypass Road opposite Neil Nitin Mukesh directed by Naman Nitin Mukesh.

