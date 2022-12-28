CHANGE LANGUAGE
Shama Sikander's All-Black Look Raises The Temperature
Shama Sikander's All-Black Look Raises The Temperature

By: Lifestyle Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: December 28, 2022, 18:32 IST

New Delhi, India

The diva was spotted sizzling in a stunning strappy black midi dress with a thigh high slit.

Well, a LBD (little black dress) can never be too much, you can never be overdressed. Or, at least, Shama Sikander's latest Instagram proves it

Black numbers have always been a hit, and Shama Sikander proves that the party season look is incomplete without hers. The TV actress was spotted in a stunning strappy black midi dress with a thigh-high slit. The plunging neckline made the dress stand out. She kept the look simple by wearing chic boots and statement earrings. Well, we’ve already saved this look for future seasons!

Shama Sikander’s stylish affair with chic dresses is the ultimate truth, for evidence go to her Instagram page. Shama looked stunning in a beautiful lemon-yellow gown. The off-the-shoulder dress had a flowy silhouette and a thigh-high slit that added instant oomph. Her stunning heels and tied tresses completed the look perfectly.

Are you planning to channel your inner desi girl this holiday season? Well, then your search ends here. We have an amazing fashion outing by Shama Sikandar waiting for you. She teamed up a see-through white saree with a white bralette. The bold neckline added drama to the outing. Don’t miss those tassels.

Sama Sikandar has an outfit for every occasion and we simply love her for this. For one of her fashion outings, Shama picked a heavy mirror-work blouse with a multi-colour skirt. The blouse featured gotta patti work with mirror detailing. The skirt gave major Rajasthani vibes with golden prints on it. She teamed it with oxidised jewellery.

Talking about the work front, Shama Sikander has appeared in a number of shows, including Baal Veer, Ye Meri Life Hai, and Maaya: Slave of Her Desires. Shama recently told News18 Showsha that she only wants to work in web series and films right now and does not want to return to television.

