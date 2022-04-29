Shamita Shetty sheds light on her workout routine, ‘weird’ diets, health issues and more

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra is quite known for her rigorous fitness regime and advocacy for a healthy mind and body. Now, her sister and Mohabbatein actress Shamita Shetty has shed light on her diet, fitness routine and more in Shilpa’s candid chat show Shape of You.

Shamita said that her fitness journey started with her debut film Mohabbatein itself. Having stepped into the film industry, Shamita said that her goal was to just lose weight in the early days. However, she added that she went on “weird diets” to achieve the desired shape and “had no idea about the correct way of dieting and healthy eating.”

Shamita admitted that it took her time to understand “what works for my body” and said that working out and weight training became a part of her life later. Shamita also highlighted that working out just doesn’t make one feel good but boosts the mood as well.

Further, Shamita revealed her daily eating routine and shared that she prefers to start the day with 2 glasses of warm water. Shamita said that this habit helps clean the organs in the morning. Following this, Shamita said that she eats some fruits and then take black tea or coffee.

On being asked about her dieting habits, Shamita shared that she suffers from IBS (irritable bowel syndrome) and colitis. Due to this, Shamita said that she experienced constant pain and adopted a gluten-free diet. She claimed that it is effective for her in dealing with digestive issues and works well for her intestines.

Later in the show, Shamita talked about the decisions she made to stay fit and highlighted that cutting out sugar was too tough for her. The actress said that she follows a normal diet just without sugar and witnesses amazing results of it on her body.

Shamita further asserted that she reinvented her workouts after a point as she realized that it wasn’t working for her and also because she gets bored of the same kind of exercise.

