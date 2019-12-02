Take the pledge to vote

Shanaya Kapoor Makes Her le Bal Paris Debut, See Pics and Video

Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor recently made her le Bal des Débutantes in Paris with her parents in attendance, who shared photos and videos from the event.

December 2, 2019
Shanaya Kapoor Makes Her le Bal Paris Debut, See Pics and Video
Seniors actor Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya made her debut at the le Bal des Débutantes in Paris, one of the biggest debutante balls in the world, this year. Shanaya looked gorgeous in a red ruffled Lecoanet Hemant gown with a plunging neckline. She was accompanied by Maximilian Hindmarch, who was her cavalier.

Dad Sanjay Kapoor took to Instagram to share a video of the event where Shanaya could be seen entering the event. "So Proud of you," he wrote.

Mother Maheep Kapoor, who was also present at the ceremony shared a behind the scenes picture of Shanaya posing. "That’s my girl," she wrote.

So Proud of you ❤️ #lebal #paris

In an earlier interview with the Hindustan Times, Sanjay had expressed his happiness on the occasion. “It feels great that Shanaya has been chosen to represent India. I will be escorting her down the stairs, and her first dance will be with me. This is very special for her, and I am sure she will cherish the experience. The best part is that she will get a chance to interact with people from all over the world and get an insight into their cultures,” he said.

Shanaya Kapoor recently worked in cousin Janhvi Kapoor's film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl as an assistant director. Her best friend, actress Ananya Panday had also made her le Bal debut with cousin Ahaan Panday in 2017.

