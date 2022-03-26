Shanaya Kapoor Makes Her Ramp Debut with Siddhant Chaturvedi at Manish Malhotra's Show at FDCIxLFW

Shanaya Kapoor is the new starlet on the block who is glamorous, fabulous and has made everyone curious. Before she makes her debut in a Karan Johar production, the would-be-actress made her ramp debut at Manish Malhotra’s show on Day 3 of FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week. The actress made her debut as a showstopper alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi, both wearing stunning outfits from Manish’s new collection ‘Diffuse’.

“Manish is the best of the best. I was very excited, the second he called me I was like, this is actually happening! Making my ramp walk debut for Manish, I couldn’t have asked for anything better. Just walking on the ramp was exciting, very thrilling. I am just looking forward to walking for Manish in the future. I love all his pieces. I feel Diffuse represents my style very well. There is so much detailing in what I am wearing today, but it’s so fresh, young, and vibrant," Shanaya said after the show.

Read: Diffuse is Finding One’s Core With the Right Amount of Our Signature Ingredient - Glamour: Manish Malhotra | Exclusive

Siddhant was also very excited about making his debut at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week, and talked about a time when he was rejected as a ramp model. “I remember, when I used to go for auditions, back in the day, there used to be modelling auditions as well. I knew how to act, but I didn’t know how to walk as a model. I tried auditioning for one of those ramp events and I got rejected. I came out and said, ‘Koi baat nahi, ek din showstopper banunga’."

“This is a dream come true for me. It’s an honour. My first ever ramp walk at Lakme Fashion Week and that too with your collection," he told Manish. “I am feeling very overwhelmed," he added.

“Talking about the clothes - this very vibrant and colourful, and very summery. During the rehearsals I was in a sweatshirt and denims. But as soon as I got this on, something happened, I did not feel nervous at all. I was just vibing with the music," he said.

