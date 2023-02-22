Shanaya Kapoor's Mirror Work Ruffle Saree Is Your Perfect Pick For Wedding Season

Shanaya Kapoor is yet to make her Bollywood debut, but the 23-year-old has already made a place for herself in the fashion world. The budding actress has an exceptional fashion sense which has time and again grabbed all the headlines. The Gen Z star might have a thing for sartorial trends but her love for classic sarees is quite evident in her Instagram.

Daughter of Sanjay Kapoor, Shanaya recently rocked the minimalist style in an Arpita Mehta ruffle saree. The ultra-glamourous celebrity chose a beige drape adorned with mirror work and intricate embroidery thorough out. The three-layered ruffles added structure and subtle drama to the traditional silhouette. To elevate the look of the saree, Shanaya Kapoor paired the six-yard drape with a golden blouse with embroidery all over. The blouse features strappy sleeves and a plunging neckline.

The stunner aced the ethnic attire by keeping her accessories minimal. She chucked bangles and necklaces and only wore statement earrings that added regalness to her entire look. She let her outfit do all the talking and opted for minimal makeup with blushed chees, straight hair and glossy lips.

Check out the photos here-

The celebrity turned muse for Manish Malhotra in this champagne-coloured sequinned saree. The dazzling outfit with a matching blouse and ultra glowy makeup resulted in a jaw-droppingly gorgeous Shanaya Kapoor. She let the attire sparkle by ditching all jewellery.

Shanaya Kapoor’s sartorial choices when it comes to drapes have always been top-notch. Previously, she looked mesmerizing in a white sheer saree which she picked from the shelves of Manish Malhotra. Staying at the top of the game, she paired the saree with a silver embellished blouse. She opted for subtle shimmery eye makeup with nude lips and accessorized herself with a dainty maang tika.

Channelling her inner diva, Shanaya slayed yet another Manish Malhotra saree. This time she chose a teal-coloured sheer saree and to break the monotone, she added some bling by pairing it with a sleeveless blingy blouse. She accessorized herself with vintage jhumkas, a stone-studded bracelet and a bindi. For makeup, she chose smokey eyes, radiant skin, tinted cheeks and muted pink lips.

Giving a modern twist to the traditional drape, Shanaya Kapoor has yet again dished the perfect formula for grace and sophistication. She picked a lilac Tarun Tahiliani saree that showcased hand embroidery patterns throughout the silhouette with sequins and crystals. The ensemble also had a trail. Instead of the usual bralette blouse, this time the actress slipped into a beautiful bodysuit embellished with Swarovski crystals. She added stunning earrings and kept her makeup to the bare minimum.

