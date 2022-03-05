Shane Warne Dies of Cardiac Arrest at 52; Know Why Younger People are Becoming Victims of Heart Attack

Heart attacks were once thought to be largely an issue for the elderly. A heart attack in someone under the age of 55 was uncommon. However, things seemed to have changed in recent times. We have lost quite a few well-known personalities aged in their 40s and 50s to heart attacks. Actors Sidharth Shukla and Puneeth Rajkumar became victims of cardiac arrest last year. And now, shocking the world of sports and cricket fans alike, Australian legend Shane Warne passed away on Friday from a heart attack, aged merely 52.

In September of last year, the cricketer was hospitalised after contracting Covid-19. Warne, a fitness enthusiast, made headlines in 2019 after shedding a massive 15 kg.

In view of his passing away, it is important to ponder over what causes heart attacks at such comparatively young ages. Experts believe that too much consumption of alcohol or fast food, heavy smoking, a sedentary lifestyle and stress are some of the reasons. The World Health Organization (WHO) says that heart attacks and strokes are frequently sudden occurrences caused by a blockage that prevents blood from reaching the heart or brain. Pain or discomfort in the centre of the chest, as well as pain or discomfort in the arms, left shoulder, elbows, jaw, or back, are all signs of a heart attack. Apart from that, you may experience breathing difficulties or shortness of breath, nausea, vomiting, light-headedness, and cold sweat.

Advertisement

Excessive exercising

We revere fitness icons and athletes as our role models and often spend hours at the gym trying to get in the perfect shape but overdoing exercises can lead to ‘oxygen debt’ in the cardiac tissue, triggering cardiac arrhythmia and death. Also, strenuous exercise often leads to a rise in heart rate and BP which can cause arteries to develop microscopic tears, leading to clots. These clots ultimately lead to heart attacks. Therefore, exercise should be performed in moderation.

Sedentary lifestyle and chronic diseases

People of all ages are affected by heart attacks and sudden cardiac death. A heart attack occurs when blood flow to the heart is interrupted, causing the heart to suffer severe damage. Due to sedentary lifestyles and other risk factors such as hypertension, diabetes, and obesity, cardiovascular illnesses are on the rise all over the world. A heart attack can be caused by drinking, smoking, or using habit-forming substances.

Covid-19, clot formation, and genetic factors

One of the reasons we experience heart attacks is because of clot formation caused by Covid-19. Even smoking causes blood to thicken, resulting in clots, which can lead to heart attacks. Furthermore, the most crucial component in heart attack is genetics. Additionally, if your blood is hyper-coagulable genetically, as some people are, you are predisposed to a heart attack. High blood pressure, diabetes, cholesterol, and a sedentary lifestyle all increase your risk of heart attack.

It is crucial for everyone as young as 30 to go for regular cardiac screening as per the doctor’s advice. Apart from that, maintaining an optimum weight by regular moderate exercise and following a balanced diet and keeping oneself free from stress is also good for cardiovascular health.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.