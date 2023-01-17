Shani Gochar 2023: As Shani Moves To Aquarius, These 4 Zodiac Signs Must Take Note

On Tuesday, January 17 the Shani will transit into Aquarius. The astrological event will happen at 08.02 pm and this will cause problems for four zodiac signs as their 7.5-year and 2.5-year periods of Shani dwelling in their kundalis. The 7.5-year Shani mahadasha will start for people of the Aquarius sign. Apart from them, Cancer and Scorpio will also see negative effects of Shani’s move to Aquarius from today.

According to Jyotishacharya Chakrapani Bhatt of Kashi, from this year, Shani Dev will have his eyes fixed on the people of Aquarius, Pisces, Cancer and Scorpio. The zodiac signs being affected by the move should keep away from bad deeds to continue receiving positive results for their actions. Shani Dev is the karma giver. If he has his eyes on you, you will get exactly the karma you deserve according to your actions. He is the god of justice due to which he hates unjust acts of people.

Remedies for 7.5-year and 2.5-year Shani Mahadasha

People whose mahadasha starts today should wear an iron ring on their middle finger. Shani Dev should be worshipped properly before wearing it. Wearing it on Saturdays will help those people the most. Carry out Shani puja on January 21 as it is Shani Amavasya. This way you can reduce the effects of the mahadasha.

Worship Shani Dev to avoid the negative effects of the mahadasha. If possible, recite Shani Chalisa every day and even if you cannot, don’t forget to do so on Saturday preceded by Shani Puja.

Go to the nearest Shani temple on Saturday and worship the god followed by “Chaaya Daan”. Fill a bowl with mustard oil and donate it as you see your face in it.

People affected by the two mahadasha should worship the Shami tree as it is dear to Shani Dev. For this, light a mustard oil lamp under the tree.

If you are feeling too affected by Shani mahadashas, recite the Shani Raksha Kavach and pray for protection from Shani Dev.

