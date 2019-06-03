English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Shani Jayanti 2019: Know the Date, Time and Puja Vidhi
This year, Shani Jayanti will be celebrated on June 3, which also coincides with Vat Savitri Vrat 2019.
Shani Dev
Shani Jayanti or the birth of Lord Shani is celebrated on the New Moon or No Moon Day of Jyeshtha month of the Hindu calendar. It is said that Lord Shani was born on Jyeshtha Amavasya and every year, people worship Lord Shani on this day to welcome prosperity in their life.
Lord Shani is the son of Sun (Surya) and rules the planet Saturn. However, in the South of India, Shani Jayanti is celebrated on Amavasya Tithi during Vaishakha month. This year, Shani Jayanti will be celebrated on June 3, which also coincides with Vat Savitri Vrat 2019.
Shani Jayanti 2019: Date and Time
Shani Jayanti will be celebrated on June 3 2019. The Amavasya Tithi began at 4:40 pm on June 2, and will end at 3:31 pm on June 3. The Shani Puja will be observed on June 3.
Shani Jayanti 2019: Puja Vidhi
1. Get up early in the morning and worship the nine ruling planets.
2. Worship Lord Shani’s statue with sesame or mustard oil.
3. Recite Shani Mantra while offering oil to the statue.
4. One should also worship Lord Hanuman on this day.
5. One can use sesame seeds, urad dal, black pepper, groundnut oil, clove, bay leaf and rock salt for worshipping Lord Shani.
6. Recite Om Pran Prin Pron sah Shaneshcharaya Namah while doing the puja.
7. One should try not to eat on Shani Jayanti, however, this is not compulsory.
Shani Jayanti 2019: Things to Avoid
One should avoid doing these mistakes on Shani Jayanti as they are considered inauspicious
1. Don’t say no to someone who is thirsty or hungry.
2. Avoid cutting nails or hair on this day.
3. Do not look into the eyes of Lord Shani while doing Shani Puja.
4. Do not disrespect women.
5. Do not buy or wear new clothes.
