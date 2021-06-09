Shani Jayanti 2021: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Mantra, and Fasting Rules

In Hindu belief, Shani Dev is considered as the Lord of Justice who scales a person’s actions and bestows happiness and prosperity accordingly. As per Panchang, Shani Jayanti is celebrated on the new moon day of Jyeshtha month every year. It is said that worshiping him on this day protects the person from the evil eye and blesses him/her with everlasting prosperity.

Shani Jayanti: Date and auspicious Time

Every year, Shani Jayanti is observed on the new moon day of Krishna Paksha of Jyeshtha month. According to the Hindu calendar, this year, Shani Jayanti will be celebrated on June 10.

Shubh Muhurat of Jayanti will begin at 01:57 pm on June 9 and will prevail till 4:22 pm till the next day, i.e. June 10.

Shani Jayanti: Puja Vidhi

According to the scriptures, worshiping Shani Dev on this day is considered very significant. After getting up early in the morning, the devotees observe fast and visit temples to perform puja. The devotees offer oil, flowers, and garland on the idol of Shani Dev. After this, they offer blue flowers by applying abir, gulal, vermilion, kumkum, and kajal. Offering black urad and sesame seeds is considered auspicious.

Then the worshippers light a lamp in front of the Lord’s idol and recite Shani Chalisa. At least one rosary of Shani Mantra should be chanted after Panchopchar Puja. Then, they offer Prasad and distribute it among others. Donating food, clothes and other things among the poor and needy are also considered auspicious on this day.

Shani Jayanti: Mantras

After performing the puja rituals, devotees chant mantras to seek blessings from the Lord.

• Om sham abhayastaya namah

• Om Shanishcharaya Namah

• Om nilanjansamabhamasam raviputram yamagrajan chayamartand sambhutam tan namami shanishcharam.

The first solar eclipse of the year will be observed on Shani Jayanti.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here