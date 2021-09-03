Shani Pradosh Vrat 2021: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Significance

Every date and day, according to Hinduism, is devoted to one of the gods. Trayodashi tithi, which is dedicated to Lord Shiva, is also considered auspicious in Hinduism. Similarly, Pradosh Vrat is the most auspicious day for worshipping Lord Shiva. Every month, the Pradosh fast is held on Trayodashi tithi. A month has two Pradosh fasts, one in Krishna Paksha and one in Shukla Paksha. The Krishna Paksha of the Bhadrapada month of the Hindu calendar is now in effect. Because the first Pradosh fast of Bhadrapada month is falling on a Saturday, it is called Shani Pradosh fast. This will be marked on September 4.

Shani Pradosh Vrat Tithi

The Trayodashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha of Bhadrapada month begins at 08:24 am on Saturday, September 04, according to the Hindi Panchang. It will conclude the next day, on September 5, at 08:21 a.m.

Puja Muhurat

A muhurta of 02 hours 16 minutes will be available for the worship of Shani Pradosh on September 4. Those who observe the Shani Pradosh fast must worship Lord Shiva between 06:39 pm and 08:56 pm on the same day. Prayer of Lord Shiva and Mother Parvati should be performed according to the rules during this Pradosh Muhurta.

Puja Vidhi

Lord Shiva and Mother Parvati are worshiped on the day of the Pradosh fast. This day, those who observe the fast should wake up early and take a bath. After then, they should take a vow to serve Lord Shiva with all the heart, as specified by the rites. Clean the devotional space carefully before placing the sculptures of Lord Shiva and Mother Parvati.

Then, while offering Gangajal to Lord Shiva, chant Shiva mantras. Make offerings to Bholnath of Bhang in the evening, including dhatura, belpatra, akshat, incense, fruits, flowers, and kheer. It is necessary to chant Shiv Chalisa and Shivashtak on this day. On this day, worship brings joy and riches into the family.

Significance of Shani Pradosh Vrat

Shani Pradosh Vrat is regarded as highly significant among other fasts, according to religious beliefs. The individual who fasts on Shani Pradosh receives the blessings of both Shiva and Shakti and gives birth to a kid. Shani Pradosh fasting is recommended by astrologers for childless couples.

