Sharad Purnima: How To Get Rid Of Chandra Dosh Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Sharad Purnima will fall on October 9 this year. According to astrology. on the night of Sharad Purnima, the moon becomes fully potent with all its 16 Kalas and has the most positive effect on our lives. Worshipping the moon and carrying out donations on this day helps in getting rid of Chandra Dosh, as per beliefs. This dosh comes in effect due to the moon’s debilitated position or due to its presence along with enemy planets in our horoscope.

To get rid of Chandra Dosh, you can carry out some easy astrological remedies on Sharad Purnima. Kashi’s famous astrologer Chakrapani Bhatt has revealed some tips to eliminate Chandra Dosh on Sharad Purnima based on zodiac signs. They are as follows:

Aries – Aries are advised to donate jaggery on Sharad Purnima. They should also perform Rudrabhishek and offer honey to Lord Shiva. Apart from this, they must wash a bag of rice, first with cow milk and then with fresh water. This will help them get rid of Chandra Dosh.

Taurus – Must pray to Lord Shiva with Gangajal and perfume on Sharad Purnima. They must also eat kheer made with cow milk and donate cow ghee to ward off Chandra Dosh.

Gemini – Donate cow milk and rice to get rid of Chandra Dosh. Recite the Vishnu Sahasranama while performing your everyday puja on Sharad Purnima.

Cancer – Chant the Beej Mantra of Chandra Dev on Sharad Purnima and donate sugar candy and cow’s milk to prevent themselves from the wrath of Chandra Dosh.

Leo – Mix honey with Gangajal and anoint Lord Shiva with it. They must also eat kheer on Sharad Purnima and add saffron to it.

Virgo – Make cardamom pudding and feed it to young girls on Sharad Purnima. Anoint Lord Shiva with curd and Gangajal to keep away from Chandra Dosh.

Libra – Offer Tulsi Dal to Lord Vishnu on Sharad Purnima. They should also donate ingredients related to the moon, such as rice, milk, etc.

Scorpio – Wear pearl garlands and donate copper or jaggery on Sharad Purnima to get rid of Chandra Dosh.

Sagittarius – On Sharad Purnima, make kheer with rice, cow milk and saffron. Have it and recite the Shri Ram Raksha Stotra.

Capricorn – Donate kheer and sesame seeds to eliminate Chandra Dosh. Recite the Sundarkand or offer a moon made of silver to Lord Shiva.

Aquarius – The head planet in your horoscope is Lord Shani. Therefore, people of this zodiac sign should also donate kheer and sesame seeds. You can also chant the Beej Mantra on Sharad Purnima.

Pisces – Pisceans should donate kheer and anoint Lord Shiva with fruit juice. They must also have kheer with saffron added to it.

