Shardiya Navratri Fast: 5 Diabetes-Friendly Sweets To Try This Navratri

NAVRATRI 2022: As festivities are around the corner, sticking to the no-sugar rule gets hard. But with the right amount of correct ingredients you don’t have to swear off sweets this Navratri to keep your blood sugar in check. By substituting refined sugar and adding fruits, low-fat dairy products, and nuts you can indeed turn diabetes-friendly sweets into a mouth-watering feast that can beat even regular lavishly prepared desserts.

And the best part is they are as healthy as delicious. Here are 5 diabetes-friendly sweets to satisfy your sweet cravings:

Dates and Nuts Ladoo

Who says ladoos cannot be healthy? You can prepare these delicious ladoos in 15 minutes with 20 large dates, ¼ cup dry roasted mixed nuts, and 1 tbsp desiccated coconut. All you need to do is blend the dates in a blender and set them aside. Chop the mixed nuts before adding them to the blended dates and make small balls from them. Finally, roll the balls in the desiccated coconut and you have ladoos to relish this festive season. Sugar-Free Shrikhand

This creamy and refreshing traditional Indian sweet will not lose its charm if you give it a diabetes-friendly makeover. You can prepare this scrumptious dessert in less than five minutes with all the ingredients prepared, which are, ¾ cup fresh hung low-fat curd, ¼ tsp cardamom powder, ¼ tsp saffron strands, 1 tbsp warm low-fat milk, and 1 tsp sugar substitutes.Begin by mixing the low-fat milk and saffron strands and keep them aside for 10 minutes. In the meanwhile, combine the remaining ingredients before adding the saffron-milk mix. Whisk away and refrigerate and serve chilled. Festive Badam Barfi

The goodness of nuts and the deliciousness of traditional Indian sweets are not lost on this Badam Barfi. No need to worry about putting on a few extra pounds when Navratri comes around. Combine 1 and ½ cups of crushed mawa and ½ cup of mixed nuts in a deep non-stick pan.Cook them for 5 minutes on medium flame and before adding 1 cup dehydrated chopped fruits, ¼ tsp cardamom powder and a pinch of nutmeg powder to the mix. Spread the mixture evenly on a greased aluminium tin and set it aside for 5 hours before cutting them into equal pieces and savouring the delicacy. Apple Rabadi

An occasional treat for diabetics, Apple Rabadi can be prepared with just 5 ingredients in under 30 minutes. All you need to do is boil 3 cups of low-fat milk for 10-12 minutes in a non-stick pan and make sure to keep scraping the sides of the pan, add ¾ cup of grated apple and keep the mix on low flame for 2-3 minutes, stirring continuously.Mix in a pinch of nutmeg and ¼ tsp cardamom powder, before leaving it to cool down. Don’t forget to add 1 tsp sugar substitute once it is at room temperature. Refrigerate and serve chilled. Oats Apple Phirni

Calories would not go up when you indulge in this appetizing phirni with a healthy touch. All you need to do is bring 3 cups of low-fat milk to a boil, add ¾ cup of quick cooling oats and cook it on a medium flame for 2 minutes. Add 2 tsp sugar substitute before setting it aside for cooling down. Finally, add ¾ cup grated apple to the mix, refrigerate and serve chilled.

