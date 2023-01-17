CHANGE LANGUAGE
Sharvari Wagh Picks Up The Courage To Dress Up In Super Quirky Outfits, The Internet Is Absolutely Loving It

By: Lifestyle Desk

Edited By: Shreeja Bhattacharya

News18.com

Last Updated: January 17, 2023, 10:43 IST

New Delhi, India

Sharvari sure is looking great in both these outfits. (Images: Instagram)

What do you think of these looks, goals or not?

Sharvari Wagh, who was last seen opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi in ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ is often in the news for her sartorial choices. On one hand, you will see her sporting the chicest looks on the internet and on the other hand, you can also see her striking poses in her denim and pyjamas- looking like any other girl next door. But like they keep saying, her fashion game exudes a vibe and we are definitely not denying that statement.

Recently, Sharvari at an event dawned two really quirky outfits and in both, she turned quite a few eyeballs. While the first outfit featured a bikini top, a cut-out skirt and a blazer, all in neon orange, Sharvari for the other look dawned a printed gown.

This outfit is what you call goals, it is the perfect amount of fun as well as professional. Well, the fun part is definitely brought in with the help of the bikini top, which had a plunging neckline and the thigh-high slit orange and white skirt. If you are asking about the professional part though, there is no doubt that it is the blazer with padded shoulders that changes the game, completely.

The look was accessorised with the help of really cool white embellished crocs that went perfectly with the attire. Sharvari chose to have winged eyeliner, a sleek top bun, and glossy pink eyes to go with the look.

For the second outfit, the actress dawned a corset gown which had a stunning bodice and a perfect layered tulle skirt. The silhouette accentuated her figure.  Sharvari accessorised the look with classic golden-black boots and golden earrings. She left her hair open for this look and this time around went for a nuder lip shade.

